With Fort Sill right next door, it’s fairly common for Lawton area schools (and their athletic programs) to receive transfers from military families. But Cameron Quick-Copeland’s journey to the Lawton High football team is far from commonplace.
Like many “military brats”, Cameron has lived in multiple states, though his number is relatively low, compared to some (just North Carolina and Kentucky for Cameron). However, not too many “military brats” show up to Fort Sill after having lived in Japan for a year-and-a-half and during a global pandemic. With that as the backdrop, Cameron’s first couple of months in Southwest Oklahoma were chaotic to say the least.
“Over there, when we were leaving, COVID was just taking off,” Cameron recalls when his family left Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa. “We lived in hotels and and apartments for about a month. We were in Lawton for about a month before I started going to school. When I started school, I got here the Monday before we were going to play MacArthur.”
As a result, Cameron wasn’t quite on the same level as his teammates. Yes, there had been an American football league pitting the schools on all the military bases against one another in a system that kind of mirrored American high school football (except for having to take plane rides to away games). But Cameron’s football development had already been hindered at previous stops.
“My freshman year, I went to a high school that didn’t have football,” Cameron said. “And then the school where I started playing football, they didn’t have a weight-lifting class. So when I got here, I had to learn how to lift weights.”
But with a 6’4, 310-pound frame, coaches knew there was plenty to develop. And over the past two seasons, Cameron has developed into a player who’s seeing more and more playing time. Originally a nose guard, Quick-Copeland has been playing defensive end, a position he’s really taken to.
“This is the most I’ve played and most I’ve learned,” he said. “It was hard at first, because they would have me playing defense and switch me to offense, and I would stop playing defense for a while, then I’d switch back. I’m getting back to defensively now. I had trouble with staying low (on offense). The bad habits I developed at my first high school weren’t completely ironed out.”
But not all the learning curves happen on the field. There are a lot of things about Japan Cameron misses, namely how close he was (figuratively and literally) to his friends and neighbors on the base.
“In Japan, I wouldn’t be at home, I’d be outside with friends,” he said. “The weather there was great. The dead of winter was like it is here right now (in October). And all my friends lived on the same street basically. And we have kids on the team that live on base, but most of them don’t.”
Sure, Lawton-Fort Sill might not be Japan, but if football is any indicator, Cameron will adapt quickly.