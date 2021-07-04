For years, Cullen Stahl tried his hardest to win the Firecracker Open.
Perhaps he simply needed to not try so hard.
After not playing competitive golf for two years, and admitting he came into this year's event with "no expectations", the Eisenhower and Cameron product shot 2-under 69 on Sunday for a three-day total of 207 (-6) to win the 2021 Firecracker Open at Lawton Country Club, capturing his first title at the holiday tournament.
"It's always been a tournament I've wanted to win," Stahl said. "I've won every tournament I could think of in this town, high school and everything, but I never won the Firecracker. So being able to put this one on the shelf is a really cool and good experience."
Stahl entered the final day carrying a one-shot lead. But he also carried with him his final-round history at the Firecracker, having lost leads and golden chances to win the tournament on the final day in previous years. And even after strong moments on the back 9 made a Firecracker title appear more attainable, Stahl didn't allow himself to relax too much until the final putt was made on the 18th hole.
"I felt comfortable with the shot I hit onto 13 with the 3-wood, where I made birdie. I bogeyed 15 and kind of gave a shot back to the field," Stahl said. "I was trying to make them come to me and not try to force anything."
Even on the last two holes, after watching opponents make bogey and even double-bogey on previous holes, Stahl wasn't out of the woods yet.
"Seventeen and 18 are pretty tough finishing holes out here, so I just wanted to stay in the moment and make sure I could close it out and not try to give it away as I've done in the past," Stahl said.
Stahl outlasted 17-year-old Zachary Siaca, the Lawton High golfer who wasn't even entered in the competition until the day before the event started. Typically, the event is not open to high schoolers, but LCC general manager Johnny Wilson made an exception this year. All Siaca did was finish second, three strokes behind Stahl. And while those previously unfamiliar with Zach may have been surprised by his performance, the teenager went in with clear expectations.
"I always want to play to win," Siaca said. "If you don't feel like wanting to win, it's kind of like, 'What's the point of playing?'".
Kyle Hatch and Joby Dutcher finished tied for third at 213, even par for the tournament. Grant Brown finished fifth with a 214.
In some ways, the top two finishers represented a full-circle story of Lawton golf. At 18, Stahl participated in his first Firecracker and did well, establishing himself as a golfer to watch in the future. This weekend, he won his first 'Cracker while playing with the latest hot prospect that's creating buzz in the local golf community.
"Really happy I got to play with a young guy that kind of, I would say, resembles what I was when I was 17, and kind of seeing the caliber of golfer he is, it was an awesome experience," Stahl said.
It was also a full-circle experience in another way for Stahl. Back in 2012, at his first-ever Firecracker, Stahl signed to play college golf with then-coach Jerry Hrnciar at Cameron. On the weekend he claimed his first title, Stahl had his former coach caddying for him.
All told, it was a weekend of memories for all those involved. The numbers were down in terms of participation, but considering there was no tournament last year, most were simply happy to enjoy the event, play golf and celebrate the birthday of the nation.
"I didn't think it would work, but it worked," Wilson said. "Thank you to all the sponsors, the golfers and the staff."