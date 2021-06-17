For more than 50 years, the arrival of July marked the arrival of the Firecracker Open golf tournament at Lawton Country Club. It was basically all Johnny Wilson knew from the time he was in high school.
So when last year’s tournament had to be canceled due to COVID-19 (despite efforts to possibly push it back to the fall), the country club’s golf pro and general manager was crushed.
“It probably upset me more than anybody to not have it because that’s been my 4th of July since I was 15,” Wilson said. “Plus, it’s seeing the people every year, it’s like a having a reunion each summer.”
But after a brief hiatus, the Lawton tradition returns this year, with the 53rd Firecracker Open scheduled for the first weekend of July. Registration and practice rounds will be held on Thursday, July 1. Flights B, C and D will play Friday and Saturday, while the A and Championship flights will play Friday through Sunday.
Thursday night, the country club will host its annual cookout dinner and fireworks display. The buffet will be held in the ballroom at 6 p.m., free to players and sponsors, with all others paying $24 (tax and tip included) and $11 for kids 12 and under. The fireworks will begin at dark.
The entry fee for golfers in all flights (except for Championship flight college team players) is $175 for members and $225 for non-members. Entry fees for Championship flight college team players is $100. The entry fee covers all rounds, a half-cart for each round, range balls, a buffet ticket and a $50 gift certificate to the pro shop.
The Championship flight is made up of players with certified handicaps of 3 and below. Prize money will be awarded to the top five finishers in the Championship flight, with $750 going to the champion. Prize money will be awarded to the top three finishers in the other flights.
After the absence of a Firecracker last year, the anticipation levels are already evident, with Wilson saying he’s had plenty of interest of past players, especially those who routinely come in from out of town each year to play the annual holiday event.
Wilson said he expects a full field, projecting close to 100 total participants, including 30 players in Championship flight (there were 24 on the final day of the 2019 Open).
Entries will only be accepted until Tuesday, June 25.