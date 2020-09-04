A lot of focus this offseason has been on everything other than the actual football set to be played.
But by 7 p.m. tonight, all that will change when local rivals Eisenhower and MacArthur take the field at Cameron Stadium.
While much has been said about the number of tickets, number of masks and number of feet between fans, the only important numbers will be on the scoreboard, in the stat book, on the yard lines and on jerseys.
It’s been a summer of distractions, from starting in June to not knowing whether there would be a season or how long it would be. Each school’s football coach experienced the nightmare scenario, as Ike and Mac each had to deal with players either testing positive for COVID-19 or being in contact with someone who had. But both coaches, MacArthur’s Brett Manning and Eisenhower’s Eric Gibson, are trying to do what they can to keep the focus strictly on football. However, they likely don’t have to try too hard.
“For our kids, it’s pretty easy to focus on Mac because it’s Mac. I’m sure it’s the same way with (MacArthur), it’s a crosstown rival,” Gibson said. “I know Brett and I are probably in the same shoes in that we’re just trying to feel our way through all the outside pressures and influences and just get ready to coach football and just play.”
The Highlanders hold a 25-20 all-time advantage in the series, and currently ride a 9-game winning-streak against their rivals to the east. But Manning knows that things don’t stay the same forever, and acknowledges that Eisenhower is headed in the right direction and could give Mac more problems once again.
“I think Eric is doing a great job. I think he’s doing the right thing, and is trying to build a program the right way and they’re improving on the field,” Manning said.
Each coach recognized that the key will be in trying to contain the opponent’s speed. Manning said his defense must try to slow down Eagles running back TreVaughn Walton, who ran for 128 yards on just 14 carries in last year’s meeting.
“For us, tackling their running back will be the key,” Manning said. “They throw it pretty good. We like our secondary a lot, though. But if we can contain their running back, I think that’s the our key to be successful.”
Meanwhile, MacArthur has its own dangerous weapons, whether it’s senior receiver/safety Nasir Kemper, junior running back Isaiah Gray or junior WR/QB Montez Edwards.
“The biggest keys for us, offensively we just need to scheme and be sound in what we’re doing, but defensively, we’re going to have to be able to contain their speed,” Gibson said.