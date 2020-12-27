What a year this has been for bowling!
It started off okay but by mid March we were left with a quarter of the season hanging in limbo when the first outbreak of the corona virus hit.
It took almost three months for us to finish the 2019-2020 season and for the most part, taking out league bowling for the summer of 2020.
We did manage to start the 2020-2021 season on time even though some bowlers did not return in the midst of everything that was going on in the world.
Bowling was moving along as well as could be expected until around mid November when all of the sud-den, we were once again at a stand still.
Three weeks later and all of the leagues were back on the floor last week for the first time in over a month.
Some bowlers were showing some rust but it wore off pretty quick once the memory muscles were awaken but personally I did not notice as many people complaining about the way they were bowling as they were all just happy to be back on the lanes.
League Highlights
Even though all the leagues bowled last week, not every secretary got their scores turned in before the Christmas deadline for press reports so we will have to catch them next week.
Topping the honor roll with the only 700 reported was Brandon Trimpey with a 738 rolled in the Friday Night Mixed Rollers at Twin Oaks.
Trimpey kicked off the set with a 269 game before tacking on a 236 and 233 to make up the total.
Paul Zerbe was the senior bowler of the week with the second highest honor roll series of 696 bowled in last Wednesday’s Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Zerbe’s first game was also a strong starter at 268, followed by 224 and 204.
That takes us back to the Friday Night Mixed Rollers to round out the week’s top three with Alan Carden-az’s consistent 695 series on games of 234, 236 and 225.
Talk about a little rusty, Rick Carlson’s first game after the long break in the Entertainers was only a 125 but before the day was over, he would redeem himself with a 278 closer that just so happened to be the high game of the week.
That opener really killed the series much like that of Robert Copeland who rolled a 152 his first game of the Socialites.
Copeland rebounded and scored games of 277 and 265 to finish the day at 694.
This week’s leading lady was Andrea Halstead with a 640 series from the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes where she was back on her game scoring 204, 191 and 245.
Sharing the leading lady title in the game category was Noelle Wehmeier who topped the charts with a 258 game that was 103 pins over her 155 average.
Wehmeier was bowling in the Tuesday Night Movers league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
And honorable mention for the ladies goes to Maria Garcia for a 207 game bowled in the Entertainers league where she is currently averaging 132.
Youth
Ashlee Timmons was the youth star player with games of 178, 171 and 233, Timmons led in the T-Bird Legends league with a 582 series.
Jake Croft neared a triplicate 124 series but came out eight pins shy in his last game for a 116, giving him the T-Bird HotShots high series of 364.
Avery Hill was a close second with a nice 360 series on games of 108, 124 and 128, bowled off a 103 average.
And in the bumper assisted T-Bird Minishots, Jayden Gordon was back at it, posting a 104 his second game of the morning.
TOBC’s Oak Trees youth league is on break for the holiday season.
No-Tap Fun
Scoring improved over the previous week for Tuesday No-Tappers including for David Fishbeck who is struggling to maintain his 253 average.
Fishbeck started the day with a no-tap 300 game to assist in a 785 for series. That’ll get that average back up there.
Roy Olson, Gary Sammons and Gary Webster were a frame-away with 278 games and Luther Gary found his way to a 274.
Olson, Webster, Sammons and Gary were all on the 700 series list as was Dan Nicar who had opening games of 264, 252 that led to a 712 total.
What’s Happening?
By the time you read this Christmas will have come and gone and 2021 is just around the corner.
Hopefully you found that heavy square box under the tree to contain that bowling ball that you’ve put off buying for yourself, in hopes that someone will get it for you.
If not, maybe you got enough Christmas cash to buy your own! Either way, it’s all good.
Here’s hoping you had a wonderful Christmas and against all odds, here’s to super fantastic 2021.
Be safe and we’ll see you on the lanes.