ARDMORE — After Mother Nature rained on their parade Monday, the Eisenhower baseball team rained runs down on Ardmore on Tuesday.
Behind a consistent night at the plate and dominant pitching, the Eagles dispatched the Tigers 18-2 in 5 innings in a district battle.
Marshawn Williams was the winning pitcher with 7 strikeouts while allowing one hit, while Justin Strickland closed it out.
The Ike bats were hot from the beginning. Will Trachte was 2 for 4 and scored twice, while Strickland was also 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.
One of the more bizarre stats to come from the game involved Eisenhower’s Isaac Barber getting hit by a pitch four at-bats in a row.
Eisenhower head coach Jay Vermillion said the teams will opt to make up the rained-out game on Friday, April 16, at Eisenhower.
The Eagles (6-5, 2-1 in District 5A-1) play twice more this week, visiting Anadarko on Thursday and hosting Cache on Friday.
Mac sweeps district double-header at Altus
ALTUS — After missing out on Monday’s district matchup, MacArthur and Altus played a double-header in Jackson County on Tuesday.
The Highlanders took both games from their district foes, winning the first game 5-2 and the second game 6-1.
MacArthur pitcher Colby Flood was outstanding on the mound in Game 1, allowing just three hits in five innings while striking out nine Bulldogs. Kage Zeller came in for the last two innings and didn’t allow a hit, striking out three. At the plate, Josh Santos had three singles and two RBI.
In the second game, Mac took an early 2-1 lead, but really broke things open in the 5th inning. A single by Tony Puccino was followed by an Eli Goodner double and a triple by Flood. Santos also had a triple in the inning.
The pitching was excellent again, as Jackson Shirkey went all 7 innings and struck out 12.
The Highlanders (5-6, 4-0 in District 5A-1) visit Elgin on Thursday.