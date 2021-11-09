Growing up in Geronimo, Chris Maldonado transferred to Flower Mound Elementary after spending his preschool through fourth grade as a Blue Jay. Maldonado felt like an outlier but once he began to get his feet wet, he felt right at home on the east side of Lawton.
“It’s an eye-opening experience for me. I never felt like a family until I came to MacArthur. I kind of felt out of place because I did not have any friends at all,” he said. “I felt very uncomfortable for the first time. Then I started making new friends, meeting football friends and everything like.
Ever since he could remember, Maldonado grew up watching Alabama football with his family. His father and uncle both played football, and Maldonado decided to give the sport a try. During his fifth-grade year, Maldonado became an offensive lineman. As one would say, the rest was history.
“I always grew up watching football and wanted to be a football player,” he said. “It is just something I just caught along because my dad said he played some snaps and so did my uncle. I wanted to try it and see what it was all about.”
Outside of the MacArthur fieldhouse, Maldonado loves go fishing out by Mount Scott. If it is not the calmness of casting a line into the water, Maldonado likes to turn up a notch during the spring. As tornadoes start to become more prevalent, Maldonado likes to the one that chases them.
“Me and my dad have a Facebook page, doing live storm chasing. Everybody thinks I am crazy for doing that, but I think it is fun,” he said.
His love for storm chasing had led him to want to become study metrology. Whether that is playing college football at Bethel College in Kansas, or going to the University of Oklahoma, Maldonado wants to continue to do something he loves.
“I would say the whole main reason is because of my dad. Southwest Oklahoma does not have a good storm chasing metrologist. I have been in certain situation where we find tornadoes ourselves. The other day, my dad was the first one to find the tornado in Geronimo.
As the first week of playoff come, Maldonado is ready to what for his senior year has entailed. Whether it is a state ring or a tornado, he is ready to chase it.