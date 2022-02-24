ELGIN — Krystal Williams had just gotten done coaching a game about a year ago when the Elgin girls basketball coach felt an unusual spot underneath her arm.
“I was like, ‘What was that?’. But I just thought, ‘It’s a swollen lymph node, I’ll get it looked at after the season,’” she said.
By the time she went to a doctor, the spot had grown from her underarm and into her left breast. It became clear soon after that this wasn’t just a swollen lymph node. And by late March, Williams heard the words that nearly every person fears: she had breast cancer.
“I was actually driving down the road and had to pull over to answer the phone. And unfortunately, I was by myself in that moment,” Williams said. “And when she says those words, ‘Krystal, you have cancer,’ I don’t know what I felt. I just describe it as a numb devastation. I just sat and stared with an empty feeling in my stomach in my car.”
It caught Williams completely off-guard. Genetic testing had shown no family history or higher likelihood of cancer. But there it was: breast cancer. Now, Williams had to figure out what she was going to do regarding coaching, while also trying to fight for her life.
Williams had been through pain and trauma before. When living and coaching in Piedmont in 2011, she and her husband lost their home in a tornado. As painful as that was, it paled in comparison to that phone call.
“It brought back those memories, but it was worse,” she said. “Because this is a life, not a building, not belongings.”
Starting last April, Williams took 16 total chemotherapy treatments over a span of about 20 weeks, Then, she had surgery on October 15 before going through radiation. From being diagnosed in March to being cancer-free just over six months later, it was about as smooth of a process as Williams could have asked for.
“Once we got the ball rolling, I was good to go,” Williams said. “So now, I’m healing, just letting my body recoup.”
Letting herself relax and slow down can be difficult for Williams. After all, throughout the treatment and recovery process, she remained around basketball. To some doctors, that might seem like an added stressor on the body and mind. But for Williams, it was the complete opposite.
“I just knew I needed to do this for my mental health,” Williams said. “I knew I needed to be back on a basketball court.”
When she did need time off, Williams received a helping hand from Jared Jones, former head coach at Elgin, who stepped in as an assistant this season.
“That man has been a Godsend,” she said. “He’s just stepped up and been phenomenal with these girls. I truly couldn’t have done this without him.”
Throughout her fight, Williams has received support and assistance from all corners. From Jones to her players to her husband, Ryan, the number of people who have been there for her has left Williams speechless.
“There’s no words to describe the feeling when you get a text from one of the girls asking how you’re doing today or asking why I’m not at school or if I’m OK,” Williams said. “And I couldn’t do this without my husband. We have a 5-year-old and 9-year-old and he’s basically had to play the mother and father roles. He deserves more credit for all this. He deserves a vacation, frankly.”
This weekend, Williams’ Lady Owls face MacArthur in the Class 5A Regional opener. Regardless of the result, just getting to coach after what the past year brought is a victory for Williams, one she says is the culmination of a greater purpose.
“There’s a reason behind it, and in the moment, it’s hard to trust that,” Williams said. “It’s taken me about a year to figure out that my feelings are, if I can touch one of my athletes and teach them how to take care of themselves or their families, I want to be that person for them where they can say, ‘Coach Williams did it, so can I.’”