I’ve followed sports for most of my life, but I have largely been able to compartmentalize things, remaining aware that while I may enjoy sports, there are far more important things in life.
That obviously rings true in times like these. There are far more serious matters at hand than whether there will be games or not.
But no matter how true those words are, they do little to soften the blows that have been dealt to the community of sports fans over the past 48 hours. The sadness and disappointment felt by fans around the world stems not just from missing out on weeks, potentially months of important sporting events. The somberness lies in the fact that for many people, myself included, sports has long been the ultimate diversion, a form of escapism from the grim realities of life.
And spring time is one of the prime examples of that, with March Madness becoming one of the most widely-consumed sporting events in the United States, giving Americans something to do, watch and talk about for 22 days. And the tournament soon gives way to baseball’s opening day, with The Masters taking the spotlight in mid-April.
So where do we turn when that escapism is wiped out by the very grimness we sought to escape? How do we keep carry on with our normal, daily routines when nothing about the world is normal or routine?
I don’t think I’m being overdramatic in saying Thursday was a day that won’t soon be forgotten. With basically every major sport announcing suspension or cancellation of upcoming events, the sports world has literally come to a standstill. For one of the rare times in our lives, the world of athletics is reduced to a vast abyss of nothing. Even when we complain, “There’s nothing on TV,” we could always find something to pique our interest. Except now, there will literally be nothing on, event-wise at least.
The sports world has been stopped by world events before. The terrorist attacks of 9/11 caused most sports to take a week off. The 1989 World Series was famously interrupted by an earthquake that killed 63 people, postponing Game 3 between the Giants and A’s by 10 whole days. The JFK assassination postponed many college football games, though the NFL played on, a decision then-commissioner Pete Rozelle would go on to call one of his greatest regrets. Just this year, the NBA was brought to a screeching halt by the death of Kobe Bryant.
But in each of those cases, games eventually came back. Each time we sought a return to normalcy, sports was there to offer its hand. And as events were canceled one by one this week, any sense of normalcy in the world steadily evaporated.
Some examples of sport being put on hold by reality I did not mention were the times that war, or the threat of it, led to cancelations and boycotts. There were no Olympic games in 1916 due to World War I, and in the 1940s, World War II erased both winter and summer games scheduled for 1940 and 1944. Similarly, the FIFA World Cup was not held in 1942 or ‘46 because of WWII. During that time, major league baseball continued, but numerous legendary players, including DiMaggio and Musial, were drafted into the military, robbing them of some prime years of their career.
And while there were Olympic summer games in Moscow in 1980, the United States and 64 other nations did not participate, as a protest of the Soviet Union’s war with Afghanistan and the Cold War. Fourteen Eastern Bloc countries followed suit and skipped the summer games in Los Angeles four years later.
We read those facts now as matters of history, just the way things went. But imagine working your tail off to be the best at something, only to be told there will be no reward at the end. Legendary soccer players, track stars and more faced that reality. And that’s what thousands, if not millions of athletes, both professional and amateur, are dealing with at this time.
So while there have been cases of sports being put on hold, we have never had a time quite like this, where there was no sports whatsoever. It truly is a first of its kind.
Because the virus itself is something we’ve not seen before, there is no exact blueprint for how to handle it other than to limit the spread of germs until more information is learned and more tests are able to be administered. And with an unprecedented virus comes unprecedented measures.
The impact of this goes far beyond not having sports to watch on television. There are the workers at the stadiums who need to work those events so they can make enough money to put food on the table. There are the restaurants, hotels and sports bars that depend on events like March Madness for much of their business. There are the college and high school athletes who are watching their eligibility run out before their very eyes.
It took me much longer than it should have to write this column, in part because nothing I say will bring back March Madness, nor will my words make this situation feel any less surreal. Again, this is an unprecedented situation. We’ve literally never had something like this. So I was literally at a loss for how to approach this. After all, how does one do a sports column about a world with no sports?
So while the Lawton Constitution will not have many sporting events to cover in the foreseeable future, rest assured that we will continue to deliver content to you every day. We might have to get creative about content in order to save you from an endless flood of virus stories, but I promise we will continue to give you a sports page.
What will fill it, like much of the future of sports, remains up in the air.