CACHE — Over the years, this writer has seen many athletes who suffered more injuries than most, however, in my memory I can’t recall anyone who has gone through more than Cache’s Hunter Munsterman.
“Hunter is a great guy who has worked so hard to get better and then had to endure so many injuries which kept him off the field,” Cache head coach Faron Griffin said. “He’s had a broken femur, a shoulder injury, both knees have had ACL injuries and he’s always worked hard to remain a part of this team. He is the type of player you love to have in your program.”
The senior gives credit for his determination to his dad.
“I guess I got that from my dad (Walter) who I grew up wanting to be just like him when I was growing up,” the Cache senior said. “My dad played for Clinton and he played on teams that won state. He’s a big man and I grew up wanting to be the same type of player as he was.
“I started playing football and in the seventh grade these coaches got a hold of me and started me into lifting weights and becoming a better player. The coaches pushed me to be better and helped me really love the sport and learn to play many positions.”
In fact, during his four years at Cache, he says he did it all.
“I played every position and loved each of them,” he said. “I played tight end, linebacker, tackle, center, wingback, and defensive end and I did that even though I was only about 180 pounds. I learned how to use my quickness and my strength to handle players who were much bigger than I. I couldn’t just go right at them but had to use my technique and quickness.”
Because of the many injuries, including the latest ACL that may have ended his season, his thinking on his college plans may have changed.
“I was thinking about pursuing a law degree but that takes eight years and that’s when I started thinking about becoming a physical therapist,” he said. “I have had some great therapists who worked with me and I see it is a very rewarding field. There are good programs right here in state, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State all have good programs and I’m exploring those three to start with.”
While he will end up taking a good number of science classes to reach his goal, right now he really enjoys history as much as any class.
“I’ve always been one who enjoys reading and history is just something that I enjoy a great deal,” he said. “I love reading World War II books and while those wars include a great deal of bloodshed, they also showed how warfare taught men to develop the ability to survive and improvise to reach their goals. Those things I find interesting, the personal stories.
“I find it interesting to see how soldiers overcome odds, be it 3-to-1 or 10-to-1 on the battlefield. Those things are what drives me to keep reading and learning.”
Munsterman’s spare time is spent in the great outdoors, which comes from his parents.
“My dad is the head of the Fisheries and Wildlife Division at Fort Sill and he was a former biologist at the (Wichita Mountains Wildlife) refuge,” he said. “So, I enjoy going out to hunt and fish with him and it’s also fun to go along when he’s stocking fish in the Fort Sill lakes or out doing the annual deer and elk counts.
“My mom — Kelly — is in charge of the firefighting teams at the refuge, so we are all into the outdoors. They have both taught me a great deal.”
And dad goes beyond just being a good hunting and fishing partner, he’s also a good cook.
“If I had to pick my favorite foods it would either be my dad’s fried chicken or his steaks,” the senior said. “He marinates them in something and then grills the steaks and they are always amazing.”
While Munsterman won’t be on the field in coming games, he will be on the sidelines doing what he can to help his teammates.
“I try to keep everyone motivated and if I see something that might help one of the younger players, I will point it out to them,” he said. “I might not be able to be out there playing but I still love this program and want to help.”
He says that the key to success in district is getting every member of the team to “buy in” to what the coaches have taught them.
“We have great coaches who know what needs to be done and we need every one of the players to buy in and trust what they have learned,” he said. “Players can’t be selfish if we’re going to accomplish the goals we have set. Some guys like offense or defense and they may want to just focus on one. But we need the best players on the field and they need to understand what’s expected of them and just go out and get the job done.”
If Munsterman doesn’t end up being a trainer, then he seems to have a mindset that would suit a coach in any sport.
“I’ve thought about being a coach—I think most athletes think that at some point in their career,” he said. “And you never know what will evolve, but right now I believe being a trainer would be another great way to help any school’s athletic program.”
It’s easy to see just why Coach Griffin and his assistants all put Munsterman high on their list of key members of the team, whether he’s on the field or not.