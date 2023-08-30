Big hit

Elgin defender Michael Adesola, right, makes a hit on a MacArthur receiver to break up this passing attempt during last season’s wild game at Cameron Stadium. Adesola had a game-winning touchdown catch late in the game and now the senior is hoping the Owls will earn another playoff berth. Elgin hosts Anadarko Friday in its season opener.

 Steve Miller/Staff

Normally juniors have a hard time getting votes to be a team captain, especially when they are rather quiet and reserved.

In fact, when Elgin’s Michael Adesola was voted as a team captain for Elgin High School’s football team last season, he even asked some teammates why they voted for him.

