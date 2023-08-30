Normally juniors have a hard time getting votes to be a team captain, especially when they are rather quiet and reserved.
In fact, when Elgin’s Michael Adesola was voted as a team captain for Elgin High School’s football team last season, he even asked some teammates why they voted for him.
“I was rather surprised when they said I was voted a captain so I asked some of my teammates and they all told me they loved how I just went about my job and tried to practice and play hard on every snap,” he said.
Now he’s a senior and one of the big reasons the Owls are once again getting votes in the Class 5A football polls.
Last week the Owls scrimmaged against a couple of good programs including Blanchard.
“We didn’t really play up to our standard and coach (Chalmer Wyatt) got us together and let us know that’s what they expect out of us all the time, so after that we played much better.”
Adesola is a home run threat at wide receiver and also a solid defender at cornerback but he still had lessons to learn last year.
“I think I really learned a great deal going against Noble last year because they had a great quarterback and an amazing receiver,” he said. “They beat me a couple of times with a good move and it really taught me a valuable lesson about how to handle those routes and play with more confidence. I sometimes didn’t have the confidence you need in the secondary but that game made me a better player.”
Adesola is planning on a career in the medical field, which is understandable.
“My mother (Kristie) is a nurse-practioner at Fort Sill and my father (Vincent) is in the VA Clinic at Fort Sill and I’m planning to attend OU in their pre-med program,” he said. “I’m not sure what field but I have time to make that decision.”
The talented senior also plays the piano and often does so at the Elgin First Assembly of God church.
“I really can’t read music and I’ve basically taught myself,” he said. “I know most of the gospel hymns and some other music.”
When it comes to food Adesola loves the basic Italian spaghetti that his mom puts on the table.
“She starts with the stuff off the shelf and adds her own ingredients and it’s always great,” he said. “When I want a special meal that’s what I ask for.”
It’s doubtful he will get that on some of the long bus rides the Owls have this season but even a sandwich, chips and candy bar taste pretty good after any hard-fought win.