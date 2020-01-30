The Cameron softball program was thrown a curveball when they had to find a new head coach in August of 2019. After a 2019 campaign that saw 37 wins and a trip to the Super Regionals, CU made an inspired hire by grabbing Kayla Adams from the NAIA ranks. Adams spent the past four seasons on the USAO staff, where she helped lead the Drovers to an NAIA National Championship. The transition has been a wild one for both Adams and her team, but after being tabbed for fourth in the Lone Star Conference, and 15th Nationally, the team shifts their focus onto 2020.
Despite the late start, Adams already knows what she needs to make this program successful. Coaching at the college level since 2015, Adams knows what her program will be about. “I look for kids that come from winning programs, knowing how to win is huge...A kid with a lot of grind, I like scrappy kids, who know no matter what, if they are down they are going to come out on top...kids that are interested in being here and want to be on a top team.” The transition from an assistant to a head coach has been a smooth one for coach Adams as she has spent the offseason “building a relationship with these girls.”
With a ton of talent returning from last year, and six new faces, the Aggies have leaders spread out throughout every class level. “Most girls will check in get their stuff done and leave, but these girls are super involved and that’s great. We had three freshmen come in and three transfers come in. That is six new kids coming into a new program, and a new atmosphere. Maybe those freshmen are going to relate more to Khmari [Edwards], Breley [Webb], and Kylie [French] in that age group. But my junior transfers are going to relate more to [Bethany] Hines, [Callie and Brenna] Busby, and Turner [Whorton]...It’s great to have that leadership at all levels.”
Cameron’s 2020 squad boasts a pair of All-American’s (Khmari Edwards, and Brenna Busby) and six returning All-Lone Star Conference players (Hines, Callie Busby, B. Busby, Edwards, Breley Webb, Kaylyn Smith). Hines is the soon to be all-time wins leader at Cameron University when she notches her first win of 2020, and B. Busby will become the program’s all-time home run and stolen base leader after she slaps her first homer and steals her first bag of 2020.
The Aggies are “out to prove something” in 2020, “[These girls] are going to go do something special, and they are going to win, and they are going to win something big...our biggest focus this offseason has been finding what our strengths are and honing in on them.”
The softball team will open their season on Jan. 31, against the Number one ranked team in the nation on a neutral field in Conroe, Tex. as they take on Augustana. “What better place to start than with the number one team?” The Aggies path to reach their goal of going to nationals will be a difficult one, not only having to navigate the Lone Star Conference which features five teams in the preseason top-25 poll, but their non-conference slate sets them up with three ranked matchups prior to conference play.
Supplementing the returning players from last year’s squad is a group of three freshmen that head coach Adams is extremely high on. “I’m just saying, watch out. They are good kids, good recruits, they are going to be special.” Maci McMurtrey, Janessa Larman, and Mikayla Oaks will look to find their fit among the strong returning class, but given their talent, it will be hard to keep this young bunch off the field.
The Black and Gold also bring in a trio of transfers to an already explosive team from a year ago. Mikaela Workman, who spent the previous two years at Northwestern Oklahoma A&M, where she turned in a .290 average a year ago and knocked in 20 runs, Workman was also able to score 31 runs to provide a spark for NEO offensively.
Jaclyn Gray produced a slash line of .397/.434/.628 and produced 43 runs at the plate. The catcher outfielder hybrid presents an interesting lineup option for the Aggies.
Anna Hammer, the sophomore transfer from Mustang, Okla. is looking to make a jump in her second season. Hammer spent last year with Northeastern State appearing in five games to the tune of a 13.00 ERA.
The first chance to see the 2020 Aggies at McMahon Field will be Feb. 28 when they host Lubbock Christian. Prior to then, the team will play in four non-conference tournaments that included 19 games with three battles against ranked opponents.