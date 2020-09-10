When trying to figure out what makes MacArthur’s Nasir Kemper a special football player, the film usually speaks for itself.
Which is a good thing, because Kemper is not liable to talk too much about himself — or much else, for that matter.
Despite being one of the most dynamic players in the state and holding scholarship offers from two FBS colleges (North Texas and Eastern Michigan), as well as three Division II schools, the 6’2, 185-pound running back/wide receiver/defensive back hasn’t allowed himself to get a big head or to stop working. One of the traits his coaches admire most about him is how hard he works and how seriously he takes getting better.
“He’s obviously a great player but he’s a really hard worker, too,” MacArthur head coach Brett Manning said. “He’s really dedicated to being good and going on to the next level.”
That dedication to excellence can be seen in the weight room, on the practice field and at home, where he makes sure what he puts in his body allows him to get the most out of it.
“Last December, I just decided to start eating right and help get my body stronger, gain weight and gain muscle,” Kemper said. “Usually, my mom will cook some spaghetti, maybe some chicken with it, make sure I eat some vegetables and get some bread, too.”
While not every teenaged athlete will go as far as following a strict diet that he imposed on himself, it’s just another quality that causes his head coach to use the term “perfectionist” when describing him.
It’s a tag that doesn’t just apply to football, either. As good as he is on the field, Kemper might be just as dedicated in the classroom, where he has made nearly straight A’s his entire high school career. In fact, he’s only had two B’s throughout high school, both in Spanish. And just as he would get frustrated about a loss on the gridiron, Kemper takes it hard when his grades dip below his standards.
“He didn’t take it very well,” Manning laughed.
It’s the type of relentless attitude and determination that most coaches want in their senior leaders. While Kemper possesses those types of qualities, speaking up is an idea he has had to warm up to.
But like his diet, grades and on-field performance, he’s willing to work hard to improve.
“I’m trying to become more vocal at practice. I used to not be, but I’m more vocal now,” Kemper said.
He’s had problem letting his play speak volumes, as evidenced by Friday night’s performance against Eisenhower, where he totaled more than 350 yards and four touchdowns. With play like that, others will follow Kemper’s lead.
“He’s naturally just a quiet leader,” Manning said. “But he’s such a leader and everyone looks up to him that anything he does say is listened to.”