PGA Championship Golf

Jason Day, of Australia, warms up on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Wednesday in Pittsford, N.Y.

 AP

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Coming off his first victory in five years, a win Jason Day thought might never come, the 35-year-old Australian is doing his best to keep expectations in check entering the PGA Championship.

Then again, once fearing his career might be over, the former No. 1 player in the world can draw upon the low moments from his recent past to keep him grounded at Oak Hill this week.

