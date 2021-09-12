Each August, when huge crowds turn out for the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, it’s easy to see that there are many rodeo fans in Southwest Oklahoma. One event area enthusiasts follow closely is the tie-down roping, and for good reason.
Two area veterans, Ryan Jarrett of Comanche and Hunter Herrin of Apache, are both in the thick of the race to make the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association National Finals Rodeo in early December in Las Vegas, that is unless that state’s governor throws a kink into the return to that city.
For now, all things point to the contestants once again gathering in Vegas and if the competition ended today, both Jarrett and Herrin would be in the Finals again. The problem, though, is that there are still three weeks left in the season which ends Sept. 30.
Currently Jarrett is in 13th place with earnings of $84,570 and Herrin is right behind in 14th with earnings of $84,190.
The last member of the top 15 is Andrew Burks with earnings of $75,120 but there are several other contestants close behind with Kincade Henry in 16th with earnings of $71,398 and Taylor Santos who has earned $71,334 thus far.
Next week should dramatically clear up the picture in all the events with several big rodeos, including the Pendleton Roundup which runs Sept. 15 to 18, and the New Mexico State Fair Rodeo that runs Sept. 15 to 19. Pendleton is the big prize with added money of $337,000 which will mean big money for those who place.
Both Jarrett and Herrin would love to pick up any type of check from either of those rodeos because ropers below them could sure make a big move by winning one of those two rodeos. The good news is that all the other leaders will be there and if anyone above the two area ropers win money, it actually will help them but it’s like they say, you’d much rather take care of your own business and not leave it up to others to falter.
Rodeo fans come up huge
We mentioned the Rangers Rodeo and the 10,000 or so that attended the final performance this year and that night FFA members from Sterling, Chattanooga, Fletcher and Lawton passed buckets through the crowd to raise money for 2-year-old Taos Rowan who is fighting leukemia at the OU Children’s Hospital.
Taos is the brother of new sister Teeley and the son of Jess and Kiel Rowan, who is the FFA advisor at Sterling. Taos is the great-grandson of the late Jack Stuckey, a long-time Ranger.
“We just wanted to thank everyone who contributed,” mom Jess said. “We wish we could hug and thank all of you individually for your help in raising $5,900 to help in this fight that includes weekly chemo treatments for the next six months. We are leaning on God at this time and faithful he has big plans for our tough boy!”
The money was placed in the “Team Taos” fund at All-American Bank and if area rodeo fans still want to donate to the cause, they can do so by stopping at any All-American Bank location request the funds put in the “Team Taos” account.
Swanson’s memory due honors
The family of a young area bull rider will be conducting the First Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Claude Gill Arena in Duncan.
Swanson was a member of the Oklahoma State University Rodeo team when he was killed in a bull riding accident at a PRCA rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas, one year ago on Sept. 17.
The family has set up an endowment fund to provide scholarships at OSU to honor Rowdy and encourage other young people to join the OSU Rodeo Team.
His father Jarrel and the family came up with the idea.
“Bull riding was all Rowdy wanted to do and we see this as a way to honor his memory,” Jarrel said. “We already have raised $40,000 but the more we put into that endowment fund at OSU, the more scholarships we will be able to present each year.”
Thus far 30 riders have signed up and any rider who wants to get involved can contact Jarrel Swanson, 580-467-5468, to enter before Monday at 5 p.m. The bulls will be coming from several state bull breeders and rodeo stock contractors.
“The one bad thing, that weekend is when the first big college rodeo is being held, so many of his former teammates and friends won’t be here but Remington White is going to come here instead of that rodeo because they were good friends,” Jarrel said.
The OSU Spirit Riders that handle and ride Bullet at all the home football games will be on hand to meet and greet fans and Bullet will carry the flag into the arena for the National Anthem.
Advance tickets are $5 at both the Lawton and Duncan Crutcher’s, or $7 at the gate. Vendors will be on hand for concessions and a silent auction will be held to help raise as much money as possible.
Currurullo has banner IFYR
The International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee is the richest and toughest youth rodeo in the United States and recently a young cowgirl with deep roots in Southwest Oklahoma had a banner week at that huge event.
Taylor Cuccurullo is the daughter of Jodi Rush Cuccurullo, the grand-daughter of Frank Rush III and the great grand-daughter of Frank Rush Sr., who ran Craterville Park and the Cache Trading Post and Rodeo during the 1950s.
When Taylor left for Shawnee, she added something to her wardrobe, a buckle that her mom won in the same Shawnee area 31 years earlier in the barrel racing competition.
Taylor took success further to this year where she won second in the average in the break-away roping, but that was just a part of her big week.
She also competed in the barrel racing, riding her mare Nicki, which the family had sold after Jodi had won the Texas Circuit Finals title in 2007. Nicki produced 10 colts but in June 2020, the man who bought Nicki, Jason Martin, called the family and asked if they would like her back.
Instead of keeping her as a top broodmare, the family started working her out again and soon she had developed her old muscle tone and stamina and Taylor started riding her.
At the IFYR she ran times of 16.901 and 16.506 to take first and second in those two rounds, good enough to get her to the short-go finals in 11th.
That’s when the pair made its mark, posting a 16.218 that was good for second in the short-go and a third in the average in a field of 200 contestants, not bad for a 22-year-old mare.
Thanks to the mare Nicki and her break-away horse Oompa, Taylor was able to claim the prized all-around title which came with a brand-new trailer, saddle and buckle, and the family believes that good vibes from that old buckle might just have been the secret weapon in the amazing title run for Taylor.