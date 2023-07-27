When Virginia Walker underwent surgery to replace both of her knees with artificial joints, her doctor could have recommended that Virginia stop riding horses. It’s tough on the joints and a fall would be dangerous.
But he knew enough about his patient to not restrict her.
“He said I could ride, but be sure to not hit a tree,” Walker said.
About 20 years later, Walker, 87, has obeyed orders flawlessly. She is competing in all seven events in the senior women’s class at the five-day Grand National Horsemen Association finals at the Great Plains Coliseum this week. She is the oldest competitor by about 15 years.
“At 87 years old she still rides a horse very nicely and sets a horse very nicely,” GNHA President J.C. Harrison said.
Walker grew up in Roosevelt and lives in Frederick. She has been around horses since she was a little kid, back when her orders were simply from parents to wrap up her game of cowboys and Indians before dark.
Knee problems cropped up about 20 years ago. She couldn’t throw her leg over the saddle and it relegated her to watching from the bleachers as her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Kaisen, competed in playdays.
Eventually, Walker got bored of all the sitting and decided to get the procedure that would allow her to get back in the mix.
“I was sitting there one day and I thought, ‘You know, I don’t like sitting there and watching them ride,’” Walker said. “‘I’m going to ride.’”
Walker was in the saddle six weeks after her surgery. Her first ride back was a joyous trail ride jaunt at a 4-H camp she hosted on her land. It reminded her just how much she enjoyed the thrill.
Getting to ride with Kaisen is part of Walker’s motivation now.
“I started riding when I was 2,” Kaisen said. “I feel like I always remember her doing it. Growing up she rode horses with us. I’ve always seen her on a horse.”
Walker tries to walk a mile or two a day and leads an exercise class three days a week where she lifts weights. It’s all to keep limber for riding. After all, she is competing with people half her age.
“Out of the senior women, she usually places in the hand games,” Kaisen said. “And sometimes in the speed games she still can place.”
Even when she’s not riding, Walker isn’t one for sitting idly. Between rides on Wednesday she took a turn at the judging table scoring other rides.
“Mrs. Virginia is probably one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” Harrison said. “She will do anything you need to help. She’s just an awesome individual. Her whole family has been here for years.”
She doesn’t practice too much anymore. She uses a step stool these days to mount her horse Buck and has to get help to position the saddle correctly. But when it comes to playdays and the events, Walker isn’t slowing down.
“I’m getting better as the years go by,” Walker said. “I’ll probably ride as long as I can get on a horse.”