Rodeo

Steer wrestlers had a mixed bag of results Tuesday afternoon in the slack as the 84th Annual Lawton Rangers got started at the LO Ranch Arena. After the busy session, Sam Goins of Fallon, Nev., and Bridger Anderson had the top times with 4.0 to set themselves up in good position to take the average title when the rodeo ends Saturday. Tonight will be the first official performance at 7:30 p.m. at the LO Ranch Arena.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Life on the professional rodeo tour is filled with peaks and valleys and while winning titles at major rodeos is a thrill with large gift packages, big checks and air time on the Cowboy Channel, there are plenty of subplots mixed into the season.

Tuesday afternoon action started with slack for the 84th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo at the LO Ranch Arena and while on a normal day, the 8.1 that Apache’s Hunter Herrin posted in the tie-down roping won’t seem like a big deal to many rodeo fans.

