Life on the professional rodeo tour is filled with peaks and valleys and while winning titles at major rodeos is a thrill with large gift packages, big checks and air time on the Cowboy Channel, there are plenty of subplots mixed into the season.
Tuesday afternoon action started with slack for the 84th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo at the LO Ranch Arena and while on a normal day, the 8.1 that Apache’s Hunter Herrin posted in the tie-down roping won’t seem like a big deal to many rodeo fans.
However, at this point in the season with just six weeks remaining until the cutoff date to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo, every check regardless of the amount is critical.
“All things considered, an 8.1 doesn’t sound great but I think I split 5th and 6th and will get a check in this go-round,” Herrin said. “It gives me a chance to get another good run and be good in the average. Right now, that’s what I need. Every check is important no matter how big.”
Herrin has seen the highs and lows before during his great career and now he’s worked himself to 12th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association tie-down world standings and has his sights set on a 12th National Finals Rodeo berth.
Tonight, the Rangers host their first regular performance at 7:30 p.m. at the LO Ranch east of Lawton and it will be the deal of the day, “Carload Night” where the family can get in one vehicle and enter the grounds for just $5.
There will be action in the standard rodeo events: Bareback bronc riding; steer wrestling; saddle bronc riding; team roping; women’s barrel racing; tie-down roping and bull riding. Tuesday afternoon contestants in barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping, saw many top contestants compete in the slack with a mixed bag of success.
For Herrin and the tie-down ropers, the slack accounted for the first go-round as that event along with steer wrestling and team roping are all featuring a two-header due to the PRCA ground rules that include a two-header whenever there are less than 65 entries in any event. Those events include a higher entry fee to offer the contestants a better chance to win more money.
Each event includes $10,000 added money from the Rangers and the many sponsors that help account for the money that puts the local event into the list of top rodeos in the PRCA.
One thing that the two-header does is make scheduling tougher for those trying to make rodeos from the Mississippi River in the east to the coast of Oregon.
“The good thing about a two-header it gives you three chances to win money,” Herrin said. “Most of us prefer two-headers but it does make travel tougher. I’m up here today and then Wednesday night and then drive to Sikeston (Mo.) for slack Thursday morning and the perf Thursday night.
“We’re heading to Hermiston (Ore.) and then to Caldwell (Idaho) on Monday. After that we’re in Baker, Montana, then Billings (Mont.) next Thursday and then to Moses Lake (Wash.).”
Hopefully by the first Friday in September Herrin will have improved his position enough to be home in Apache for the season football opener where son Houston is competing for the quarterback job with the Warriors.
“My plan is to be able to see them play 8 to 10 games,” Herrin said. “I was at practice Monday and there is a lot of excitement. Houston is a competitor and loves the game and Tanner Koons is our new coach and the players really like what he’s bringing to the program.”
Apache’s other tie-down roper, Bryson Sechrist, ran into trouble and was down the list Tuesday but he goes after a check in the second go-round during tonight’s first performance.
Tonight, there will be numerous top contestants in several events, however, the entry lists are not very large as high fuel prices have sent many contestants home after the Cheyenne Frontier Days and Dodge City Stampede, two of the largest remaining rodeos on the PRCA calendar.
Tanner Aus is one of the top bareback riders at No. 6 in the world standings and he’s scheduled tonight along with Ty Breuer who is in 15th and on the bubble in that event.
In the bull riding and saddle bronc riding tonight there are several young college standouts who have been challenging the veterans and it will be interesting to see if any of those youngsters can post a good score before the veterans and ranked contestants show up later in the week.
There is a top barrel racer on the day sheet tonight as Emily Beisel of Weatherford is scheduled to compete as she tries to pad her earnings and improve her current rank of 11th in the WPRA world standings. Annesa Self of Sanger, Texas, is a veteran barrel racer with tie to Southwest Oklahoma and Cache.