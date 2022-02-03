The wheels have been still too long.
For the 580 RollerGirls, it’s time to roll and rumble. And they’re looking for new recruits to join their efforts on the flat track of the Great Plains Coliseum.
The homegrown, hometown roller derby team is holding an open recruitment at 11 a.m. Sunday at Laugh Out Loud, 6720 Quanah Parker Trailway. After being off the track since February 2020 due to pandemic measures that shut down derby competition, it’s time to regroup and recruit after what’s felt like an eternity.
“This has been a long time coming, and we cannot wait to get back to where we used to be,” said team co-captain Brittany “Hell’An Agony” Katvala.
Open Recruitment is a chance to meet the team and learn more about how to get started, according to lead jammer Marie “Molly Meet Yer Maker” Pihulic. Skating experience is not required to join.
“We will teach them everything they need to know-how to skate, how to stop, how to fall safely. They just need to show up,” said Brandi “Half Pint” Smith, 580RG coach.
The team currently does strength and conditioning training with WorthyFit Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Southwest Barbell and Fitness, 206 SE B Ave.
Weekly practice is at 11 a.m. each Sunday at Laugh Out Loud.
Founded in 2010, the 580 RollerGirls have grown themselves from a fledgling group into strong competition in the worldwide Women’s Flat Track Derby Association.
The team is a non-profit organization with the goal of empowering women through the sport of roller derby. As the team grows in numbers, community events and season games will be planned, Pihulic said.
“The team is also asking for donations to cover the cost of renting the skating rink at Laugh Out Loud,” she said. “Any and all support is appreciated as the team makes moves and keeps rolling.”
If there is an interested skater who cannot make Sunday’s recruitment, Pihulic asks you message the 580 RollerGirls’ Facebook page to find out how to join.
Visit the 580 RollerGirls Facebook or TikTok pages for more information.