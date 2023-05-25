Roller rumble

580 RollerGirl blocker Brittany Katvala, a.k.a. Hell’An Agony, takes down an Oklahoma City skater during action in March. She and the rest of the RollerGirls are promising some exciting action Saturday night at the Great Plains Coliseum.

 Scott Rains/staff

The Great Plains Coliseum is going to “rock ‘n roll” with the rumble of skates and crashing bodies Saturday night as the 580 RollerGirls try to double their win total for 2023.

The RollerGirls are hosting the Alamo City Rollergirls for the “Rock n’ Roller Derby” bout on the Coliseum’s concrete flat track, 920 S. Sheridan. The team is hoping to build up further momentum in its final home bout this year after seasons away from action.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

