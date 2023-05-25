The Great Plains Coliseum is going to “rock ‘n roll” with the rumble of skates and crashing bodies Saturday night as the 580 RollerGirls try to double their win total for 2023.
The RollerGirls are hosting the Alamo City Rollergirls for the “Rock n’ Roller Derby” bout on the Coliseum’s concrete flat track, 920 S. Sheridan. The team is hoping to build up further momentum in its final home bout this year after seasons away from action.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and action kicks off at 6 p.m. General admission is $10 and track side seating for those 18-and-older is $15. It’s Mason’s Night so tickets are $8, same as military tickets with identification.
Tickets can be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets online, or at the door at Great Plains Coliseum.
The team won its first home bout in three years during a March bout against the Oklahoma City Tornado Alley squad, said Marie Pihulic, a.k.a. Molly Meet Yer Maker. 580 won handily 244 to 126 in a night filled with heavy hitting roller derby action.
Team Captain Brittany Katvala, a.k.a. Hell’An Agony, said the team was stoked by the fan turnout the first bout and she hopes to see the bleachers fill this week.
“We hope to see the same amount of excitement or more for our game Saturday,” she said. “We like to think the more fans
show up, the more hits we give out.”
If you have never been to a roller derby game, this is your chance, Pihulic said. All it takes is once for the bug to kick in. That’s how it worked for her several seasons ago.
“Every time we have a new fan come out, they also leave talking about how much they loved watching the big hits and crazy moves on the track,” she said. “There’s just something about a full contact sport on skates.”
Although this is the last scheduled game of the season, the team continues to skate with their partner team in Ada, South Central Roller Girls.
“We will keep the hits going and we are going to work on our recruiting efforts in the local area,” Pihulic said.
Katvala said anyone interested in joining shouldn’t worry about what they don’t know.
“We will teach you everything you need to know,” she said.
For more information, check out the 580 RollerGirls’ Facebook or Instagram pages.