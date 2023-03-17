580 RollerGirls mash-up

In October 2022 match-up exhibition bout mixing 580 RollerGirls with players from throughout Oklahoma and Texas, jammer Marie “Molly Meet Yer Maker” Pihulic, left, cuts through the pack and tries to pass usual teammates Brittany “Hell’An Agony” Katvala and Brandi “Half-Pint” Smith to get into scoring shape. The team hosts a home bout Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum.

 Scott Rains/staff

The 580 RollerGirls return to the flat track Saturday night with their first home game of the year.

The hometown roller derby squad will be hosting Oklahoma City’s Tornado Alley team with a 6 p.m. bout at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

