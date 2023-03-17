The 580 RollerGirls return to the flat track Saturday night with their first home game of the year.
The hometown roller derby squad will be hosting Oklahoma City’s Tornado Alley team with a 6 p.m. bout at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Doors open at 5 p.m.
It will be nice to skate at Great Plains Coliseum once again, said team captain Brittany Katvala, a.k.a. Hell’An Agony.
“It’s been too long since we’ve been able to play for our Lawton fans,” she said. “We have been working hard on and off the track to maintain our fitness and skating skills.”
Except for a mash-up demo in October 2022, the RollerGirls have been training and competing with teams from other areas of the state, Katvala said. It’ll good to be home and back on the track after the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the 2019 season and caused a gap for the past three seasons.
“It is always best when you get to roll out in front of friends and family,” she said.
Lead jammer Marie Pihulic, a.k.a. Molly Meet Your Maker, said fans will be seeing a past RollerGirl favorite with the return of Mac Lechel, a.k.a., Elle Beau Macaroni, who now plays for the Oklahoma City squad.
“I loved skating with her and I will love skating against her,” she said. “We both love the sport and I’m happy her hometown will get to see her smashing others once again. I’m just going to do my best to not be one of those people.”
The 580 RollerGirls are a non-profit organization with the goal of empowering women through the sport and competition found in roller derby, Pihulic said. It’s also about giving back to the community. That’s why attendees are asked to bring two non-perishable items to donate to the Lawton Food Bank and receive one chuck-a-duck free to play at halftime.
“Giving back is a part of our team’s mission, and we chose the food bank because of the huge support it gives to those who need it in the area,” she said.
This is the first of two home games this season. A second home bout is scheduled for May 18.
Coach/skater Brandi Smith, a.k.a. Half-Pint, said the team’s efforts are about leaving it on the track on game day.
“We play this sport to test ourselves as individuals and as a team,” she said. “I know we have the heart. Now we’ll see what happens on the track.”