Last bout as a RollerGirl

580 RollerGirl jammer Devon Wigle, a.k.a., Running Scarred, makes her way through Alamo City defenders Saturday night in her last bout with the Lawton team. She scored 46 points for the RollerGirls.

 Scott Rains/staff

The 580 RollerGirls gave as good as they got but it just wasn’t enough Saturday night as they fell to 1-1 for the season in the last home bout for 2023.

Trailing 54 to 109 at the half-time, a strong second-half surge wasn’t enough as 580 fell to the Alamo City Rollergirls, 172-120 on the concrete flat track at the Great Plains Coliseum. With 10 skaters compared to Alamo City’s 17 on the roster, it was a tough go, according to Marie Pihulic, a.k.a. Molly Meet Your Maker.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

