Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 3:32 am
Class 4A girls
Team scoring: 1, Cache 94.5. 2, Bristow 83. 3, Weatherford 70.
300m Hurdles: 1, Madisyn Crandall, Cache, 45.92.
800: 6, Amidat Olokunola, Cache, 2:21.11.
1600: 1, Amidat Olokunola, Cache, 5:15.10. 7, Kara Daniels, Cache, 5:27.97.
3200: 7, Kara Daniels, Cache, 12:36.71.
Long Jump: 1, Madisyn Crandall, Cache, 19-05.50.
Pole Vault: 2, Mercedes Crandall, Cache, 11-00.00. 5, Brooke Jones, Cache, 10-0.
4x100 Meter Relay: 2, (M. Crandall, M. Crandall, B. Jones, J. Seaton), 48.95.
4x200 Meter Relay: 1, (M. Crandall, J. Seaton, I. Coronado, M. Crandall), 1:44.25.
Class 4A boys
Team scoring: 1, Lincoln Christian 111. 2, Cache 109.5. 3, Muldrow 48.
200: 4, Shaun Barry, Cache, 22.32.
300m Hurdles: 3, Tyler Harbin, Cache, 41.41.
800m: 3, Jayt Drew, Cache, 1:58.85.
