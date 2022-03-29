|POOL A
|POOL B
|Lawton High
|MacArthur
|Eisenhower
Elgin
|Walters
|Cache
|Apache
|Altus
|Guymon
|Altus JV
Thursday, March 31
;POOL A (at Lawton High);POOL B (at MacArthur)
10 a.m.;Lawton High vs. Apache;MacArthur vs. Elgin
Noon;Eisenhower vs. Apache;Elgin vs. Altus
2 p.m.;Eisenhower vs. Walters;Altus vs. Cache
4 p.m.;Walters vs. Guymon;Cache vs. Altus JV
6 p.m.;Lawton High vs. Guymon;MacArthur vs. Altus JV
Friday, April 1
;POOL A (at Lawton High);POOL B (at MacArthur)
10 a.m.;Lawton High vs. Walters;MacArthur vs. Cache
Noon;Walters vs. Apache;Cache vs. Elgin
2 p.m.;Apache vs. Guymon;Elgin vs. Altus JV
4 p.m.;Eisenhower vs. Guymon;Altus vs. Altus JV
6 p.m.;Lawton High vs. Eisenhower;MacArthur vs. Altus
Saturday, April 2
All games at Lawton High
10 a.m.;Pool A 5th place vs. Pool B 5th place
Noon;Pool A 4th place vs. Pool B 4th place
2 p.m.;Pool A 3rd place vs. Pool B 3rd place
4 p.m.;3rd place game;Pool A 2nd place vs. Pool B 2nd place
6 p.m.;Championship game;Pool A 1st vs. Pool B 1st