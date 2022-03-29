 POOL APOOL B
Lawton HighMacArthur
Eisenhower

Elgin

WaltersCache 
ApacheAltus 
GuymonAltus JV 

Thursday, March 31

;POOL A (at Lawton High);POOL B (at MacArthur)

10 a.m.;Lawton High vs. Apache;MacArthur vs. Elgin

Noon;Eisenhower vs. Apache;Elgin vs. Altus

2 p.m.;Eisenhower vs. Walters;Altus vs. Cache

4 p.m.;Walters vs. Guymon;Cache vs. Altus JV

6 p.m.;Lawton High vs. Guymon;MacArthur vs. Altus JV

Friday, April 1

;POOL A (at Lawton High);POOL B (at MacArthur)

10 a.m.;Lawton High vs. Walters;MacArthur vs. Cache

Noon;Walters vs. Apache;Cache vs. Elgin

2 p.m.;Apache vs. Guymon;Elgin vs. Altus JV

4 p.m.;Eisenhower vs. Guymon;Altus vs. Altus JV

6 p.m.;Lawton High vs. Eisenhower;MacArthur vs. Altus

Saturday, April 2

All games at Lawton High

10 a.m.;Pool A 5th place vs. Pool B 5th place

Noon;Pool A 4th place vs. Pool B 4th place

2 p.m.;Pool A 3rd place vs. Pool B 3rd place

4 p.m.;3rd place game;Pool A 2nd place vs. Pool B 2nd place

6 p.m.;Championship game;Pool A 1st vs. Pool B 1st

Recommended for you