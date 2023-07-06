It is more difficult than ever to be named to the 2023 preseason All-Big 12 football team.
With the addition of Houston, Cincinnati, UCF and BYU, the Big 12 has temporarily swelled to 14 teams. Despite there being more competition for preseason awards, four in-state players earned recognition on Wednesday.
Brennan Presley, a senior wide receiver at Oklahoma State, joined junior linebacker Collin Oliver and sophomore Kendal Daniels as OSU’s representatives on the preseason All-Big 12 team. Junior defensive lineman Ethan Downs was the only Sooner.
It is the second consecutive year that only one Sooner has made the team.
Downs, who was a 2022 All-Big 12 Second Team selection, will be a key part of the OU defense that will be striving improvement after a rocky season. He started 13 games last year for OU and tied for a team-high with 4.5 sacks.
Presley will slot into a key role for OSU after the transfer portal refreshed the wide receiving position. The Cowboys lost wide receivers John Paul Richardson, Bryson Green, Stephon Johnson, Braylin Presley and Langston Anderson.
Both Oliver and Daniels made the team after being on the 2022 All-Big 12 second team after last season.
UCF and Houston were the only two Big 12 schools without a representative.