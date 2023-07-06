Oklahoma St Iowa St Football

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley catches a 42-yard touchdown pass over Iowa State defensive back Isheem Young just before halftime of Saturday’s game in Ames.

 AP

It is more difficult than ever to be named to the 2023 preseason All-Big 12 football team.

With the addition of Houston, Cincinnati, UCF and BYU, the Big 12 has temporarily swelled to 14 teams. Despite there being more competition for preseason awards, four in-state players earned recognition on Wednesday.

Recommended for you