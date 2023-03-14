Jimmy Bomboy ran the front eleven strikes in the Tuesday Night Mixed league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center before meeting his demise that would end up being a curse for the rest of the night.
Bomboy finished his first game of the evening with a 299 after failing to carry on the final throw but it only got worse from there as the next two games of 166 and 184 were just downright nasty.
No word of what went wrong or why for that matter so we will just leave it at the unfortunate and humbling natural of the sport.
League Highlights
Chad Perry continues to rock the charts, this time with a 762 set on games of 247, 258 and 257 from the Early Birds at Thunderbird Lanes.
Pops, Dale Perry, was in the zone with a 714 that went 236, 237 and 241 and Brant Hill rolled 214 and 202 before rolling the front ten strikes of game three for a 286 closer that led to a 702 for se-ries.
Perry was also locked on target in the Goodyear league where he rolled 238, 225 and 258 for a 721 but David Fishbeck inched him out with 731 on games of 237, 226 and 268.
Troy Hardin put the His and Hers’ in the news with a 725 series that started with a 189 and ended with back to back 268’s and Richard Jacoby was the senior bowler of the week with a 721 set bowled in the Socialites.
Jacoby had games of 213, 276 and 232 as he fought of Dale Perry for the lead.
Dale rolled 238, 268 and 211 for a 717 in this league just hours before the above noted scores from the Early Birds.
Bob Carter was another of our local senior bowlers to make the cut, shooting 717 in the Entertainers on games of 243, 227 and 247.
Leading for high series in the Tuesday Night Mixed was Johnathan McCoy with 714 that included games of 245, 202 and 267, followed by Ray Johnson with games of 255, 247 and 205 for a 707.
The TNT league reported a tie for high series between Nate Baggett and Billy Thomas, both with 714’s.
Baggett rolled 236, 243 and 235 and Thomas shot 235, 244 and 235.
Mark Hill settled for second with a 707 that went 237, 224 and 246.
And holding up the Suburban league was Chris Reser who booked a 708 on games of 235, 247 and 226.
Youth Highlights
The top youth bowler in the TBird Legends last week was Kalan Hicks with a 448 for series on games of 137, 145 and 166. Jake Croft earned high game honors for a 184.
Adonis Coleman led in the TBird HotShots with the high game and series honors for a 413 on games of 116, 153 and 144.
Congratulations in the HotShots go to Adel Gonzalez for a 100 game and to Jillian Mullins for a 128 game.
And in the TBird MiniShots, congratulations to William Hern for a 107 game and to Chevy Townsell for a 102 game.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Results from March 3rd: Robert Lansberry was all smiles after posting no-tap games of 285, 243 and 222 that added up to a big 903 with handicap that was well past good enough for first place in the men’s division of Thunderbird’s Senior No-Tap Colorama.
Malden Smith rolled 263, 256 and 254 for a second place series of 845 and Tracy Price, the only guy in the lineup with zero pins handicap, managed to win third with an 844 on games of 300, 300 and 244.
Diane Frame claimed the ladies title with an 862 on games of 241, 239 and 244, followed by Peggy Towne won shot 191, 230 and 222 for a 751 set with her handicap.
Price was hands down the winner in Scratch Singles with his 844, followed by Robert Lansberry, 750, and Roy Olson, 669.
Mystery Doubles winners were:
Gm. 1, 1st – Robert Lansberry/Kathy Zerbe, 576
Gm. 1, 2nd – Cleo Travis/John Fortner, 558
Gm. 2, 1st – Cleo Travis/John Fortner, 514
Gm. 2, 2nd – Peggy Towne/Don Ginter Jr, 510
Gm. 3, 1st – Roy Olson/Richard Payette, 623
Gm. 3, 2nd – Malden Smith/Roy Johnson, 527
Bowler are lovin’ those extra strike pot tickets each game.
Taking home some extra hard-earned strike pot cash was Roy Olson, Gary Webster, Don Ginter Jr, Roy Johnson, Cleo Travis and Sam Bowman.
There were even a couple of winners in the Special Challenge Shots portion of the day’s activities.
Roy Olson only scored sixteen on his “21 Jackpot” attempt and Cleo Travis rolled eight and then nine to go out on the “Match Play” shot.
But David Yett found an easy pill in the bottle and knocked over the seven pins needed to match the number seven pill that he pulled for the first win in a while and next up was lefty Diane Frame who left a pocket 7-9 for a nice “Snake Bite” purse.
Peggy Towne’s try for Waldo was a little too light and Gary Webster’s attempt at the 1-2-3-7-10 in the “Make that Spare” shot rendered a 10-pin so there is still quite a bit of carryover waiting to be won.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to par-ticipate but do not have to be in a senior league.