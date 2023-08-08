2022-2023 season ends without fanfare

The 2022-2023 bowling season is officially over. All of the leagues have finished and the only thing left is one last Po-Boy, which went down last night.
We will have those results next week but in the meantime, don’t forget to stop by your local bowling center and get signed up for a 2023-2024 Fall/Winter league.
Thunderbird Lanes is reporting full rosters on several of their leagues and have in fact, started a new league this season on Wednesday nights.
Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, is offering the same lineup as last season. The Tuesday Night Mixed and the Suburban are always favorites so make sure your spot is reserved while space is still available.
The Saturday morning youth program at Thunderbird Lanes will have sign ups on Aug. 26 and start bowling on Sept. 9th.
Bomboy Jr. Takes Po-Boy #8
There were 57 in the lineup Po-Boy #8 where Jimmy Bomboy qualified with back to back games of 236 and never looked back.
Andrew Petering took honors as top seed going into the single elimination bracket with games of 249 and 269, qualifying with a 545.
Other notable qualifying scores were 243–226 by Sam Bowman who placed third, 245-234 by Kellan Hill who was in the ninth position and Zachary Leshikar (Altus) rolled 241 -256 for the fifth seed.
Scratch game winners were Marshall Miller and Kellan Hill in game one with 245’s.
Game two winners were Steve Seymour with 258 and Zachary Leshikar with a 256.
Petering lost to Connor Macdonald in the first match 284-196, Matt Ray beat Hill, 214-171, Nate Hall beat Leshikar, 237-204, Ryan Thomas beat Robert Meredith 227-184, Bomboy mowed over Bowman, 282-254, Willie Strong won against Steve Seymour 218-209, Marshall Miller beat Roy Johnson, 232-217 and Kadeem Smith beat Rob Scoggins, 237-198.
In the round of eight, Ray beat Macdonald, 255-213. Hall beat Thomas, 235-213, Bomboy beat Strong, 225-221 and Marshall beat Smith 274-247.
Hall advanced to the finals 233 to Ray’s 166 and Bomboy won over Miller, 265-238.
The final was a nail-biter but Bomboy managed to stay focused and won the title 260 to Hall’s 250.
This was a well deserved win for Bomboy who rolled 236, 236, 278, 221, 259 and 256, averaging 247.6 for the six games.
Tune in next week for results from the season finale.
Scratch leagues are also done for the summer but on their last outing, Rick Olson managed an 807 in the Tuesday Night Tapless league and Mark Ramos put up a no-tap 300 game.
Ronnie King rolled a no-tap 300 game in the Socialites No-Tap that assisted in an 801 for series.
Gene Augustine III took first place in the men’s division of the Friday afternoon senior No-Tap Colo-rama at Thunderbird Lanes with 895.
Event coordinator Peggy Towne was the winner on the ladies side with 866.
Lil Johnson had the high scratch series of the day of 770 and also managed to win the “Pill Draw” Challenge, knocking down eight pins to match her pill draw.
Several bowlers picked up on some strike pot tickets but it was reported a lot of ticket money was still up for grabs.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.