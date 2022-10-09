2021-22 SW Oklahoma Deer Harvest
COUNTY;ARCHERY;MUZZLELOADER;GUN TOTAL
2021-22 SW Oklahoma Deer Harvest
COUNTY;ARCHERY;MUZZLELOADER;GUN TOTAL
Caddo;369;109;498;1626
Comanche;227;58;450;735
Cotton;142;32;367;541
Grady;416;119;1099;1634
Greer;128;35;486;649
Harmon;134;31;412;577
Jackson;248;36;505;789
Jefferson;324;48;664;1036
Kiowa;142;47;463;652
Stephens;512;117;952;1581
Tillman;233;34;455;722
Washita;60;30;426;516
STATEWIDE;36,522;12,228;68,879;117,629
