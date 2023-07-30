The Southwest Shockers sent their coach out with a championship.
The 16U Shocker baseball team based in Altus won the Texas Wesleyan baseball tournament last Sunday, July 23. After two dominating wins in pool play, the Shockers beat the North Texas Gators 6-5 and USA Prime 13-2 to win the tournament.
“Yeah that was nice for us to go win something,” Shocker coach Michael Womack said. “It was a good way to end the summer.”
Womack, a former Cameron University pitcher, moved to Florida this week to take a job coaching 6A Forest High School in Ocala. Last week’s tournament was his last with the Shockers.
Texas Wesleyan University and a local high school hosted the tournament. Womack said he enjoyed watching his players find their groove in Dallas.
Dallas Sanchez, who pitches and hits for the Shockers, was a key part of his team’s success. Womack said if anyone deserves a tournament MVP award, it would be Sanchez.
“He pitched really well and he hit really well that tournament,” Womack said. “He pitched and hit it well. It was good for him to pitch well and hit well because, he as hitting good all year, but that tournament he hit great. And he was not pitching as well. He was struggling all summer except for like one other game early in the summer. He finally came out and threw three or four innings for us and threw it well.”
Ending his time with the Shockers with an undefeated tournament run was special for Womack.
“It was fun,” Womack said. “The boys had a lot of fun. I had fun coaching them. We just really enjoyed our time together being able to go win, compete and represent the Shockers the way they should be represented.”