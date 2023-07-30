Southwest Shockers

The 16U Southwest Shockers enjoyed a successful tournament performance in Fort Worth last weekend.

 Courtesy

The Southwest Shockers sent their coach out with a championship.

The 16U Shocker baseball team based in Altus won the Texas Wesleyan baseball tournament last Sunday, July 23. After two dominating wins in pool play, the Shockers beat the North Texas Gators 6-5 and USA Prime 13-2 to win the tournament.

Recommended for you