There were a host of high games last week including a couple that were once recognized as Honor Scores.
They are still pretty special around these parts too so congratulations to Mark Paslay of the Early Birds and to Phil Kilmartin, in Po-Boy qualifying, for posting that “back eleven” 290 score.
We will get to Kilmartin’s action later in Po-Boy news but Paslay was bowling in the Early Birds league at Thunderbird Lanes last Monday evening when he sandwiched the 290 score between games of 204, leaving him at 698 for series.
League Highlights
In other league news, Jeff Bowman (Altus), tipped the scale at 741 for the week’s high series shot on games of 265, 209 and 267 while bowling in the Guys and Dolls.
Bill Cox and Mike Peckinpaugh tied for second on this night with 706’s.
Cox rolled 191 before a front ten 289 effort, followed by 226 to make up his total while Peckinpaugh had games of 235, 269 and 202.
Tracy Price had back to back 236’s in the Tuesday Night Movers but a little more carry awarded him a 261 closer to finish with 733 for the night.
Mark Hill is back in full swing, leading in the TNT with 731 on games of 248, 216 and 267. Nate Baggett was leading after games of 255 and 246 but lost ground and finished with 205 for a 706 set.
Brandon Trimpey put together a 725 series in the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers on games of 245, 258 and 222 and Richard Jacoby was the senior bowler of the week with a 712 set out of the Goodtimes league.
Jacoby had games of 267, 238 and 207 learning his new Obsession by Hammer.
And Rick Young shot 702 on games of 257, 238 and 207 while bowling in the Golden Years league.
Youth League Highlights
The Oak Trees league at Twin Oaks reported some great bowling led by Tori Justice who rolled 638 on games of 221, 235 and 182.
Brayden Kaplan posted his first ever 200 game of 206 bowling with his new Fatal Venom and Maddox Swietek rolled his first 200 game of 204.
Both of these young men are just 10 years of age so consider these 200 games the first of many more to come.
No-Tap Fun at TBird
Wichita Falls bowler Mike McLester was on hand to sub in the Tuesday No-Tappers league where he neared the perfect series, rolling 300, 300 and 266 for 866.
David Fishbeck put another no-tap 300 by his name, as did Roy Olson.
Cle Cox settled for a 290 after a spare in the first frame.
There was another group of high-rollers bowling in the Senior 9-Pin Colorama where Phil Kilmartin took first place with 828 on games of 300, 230 and 298.
Bob Carter was second with 820 that went 300, 265 and 255 and Sam Bowman placed third with 773/818 with handicap. Bowman was the only bowler in the top three with any handicap assistance.
Jan Teel, who bowls out of Town and Country Lanes in Altus, took first place for the ladies with 868.
The scratch pot paid three places, Kilmartin for 828, Carter for 820 and Mike McLester for 804.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Jan Teel/Sam Bowman, 595
(Gm 1, 2nd) Billy Carrion/Peggy Towne, 569
(Gm 2, 1st) Jan Teel/Sam Bowman, 547
(Gm 2, 2nd) Sue Avis/Robert Lansberry, 520
(Gm 3, 1st) Marianne Hartley/Randy Travis, 578
(Gm 3, 2nd) Bob Hartley/Cleo Travis, 562
Strike pot winners:
Charles Norman, Damon Foster, Sam Bowman
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Billy Carrion (7+8+8=23): No winner
Match Play: Randy Travis (9 — X – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Bob Carter (Needed 4, Got 5): No winner
Waldo: James Williams: 1st With head pin – only got three and on the 2nd try, without the head pin, James left the #2, #4 and #7, still no winner.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Spring Edition Po-Boy
The line has been drawn and the Spring Edition of the Po-Boy games has begun!
Phil Kilmartin set the pace, starting the night with qualifying games of 244 and an 11 in a row 290 game to lead with 543 including hdcp.
Demarco Coleman was next with 521, followed by Paul Zerbe, 506, Tony Faustner, 480, Sam Bowman, 471, Kellan Hill, 470, Andrew Petering, 469 and Matt Ray, 459.
High scratch game winners for qualifying scores were Andrew Petering, 258 and Paul Zerbe, 245 for game one and Kilmartin’s 290 followed by Zerbe’s 242 took game two prizes.
Kilmartin continued his mission, throwing a 266 at Matt Ray, giving him 800 even for his first three games of the night.
Kilmartin advanced to the semis to face Tony Faustner where the strikes kept coming and a 248 went on the board to place Kilmartin in the finals.
On the other side, Hill beat out Zerbe 245-211 and Coleman got the win over Petering 197-176.
Coleman then went around Hill 235-196 looking to take on the night’s heavy hitter in the finals.
It was reported that Kilmartin and Coleman tied with a 225 score forcing a sudden death 9th and 10th frame roll off where Kilmartin ultimately made an error that would cost him the title when he flagged a 10 pin.
We all know how easy it is to leave a corner pin, and we also know how easy it is to leave it twice in the same frame. Opens don’t win tournaments and Kilmartin knew he would need a miracle to win.
Coleman also knew the score and knew that he had the advantage if he followed the basics and stayed clean.
We did just that and was awarded the first Spring Edition Po-Boy Title.
Join us next week for another installment as this looks to be a very exciting run for the popular tournament, or if you would like, join in on the fun.
The Po-Boy starts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
The cost is only $25 per event guaranteed to pay the top four places.
Early signups are welcome.