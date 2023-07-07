Fletcher 10U baseball team

Fletcher 10U Gold team poses with the state runner-up trophy. Top row from left to right: Andrew Avila, Hayden Herrin, Bobby McCracken, Shawn Bricker. Middle row left to right: Landon Avila, Cael Bricker, Zeke Herrin, Adan Alcantar, Kyler McCracken, Silas Wheisput. Bottom row from left to right: Boston Wilson, Maddox Maahs, Hunter Brown, Clayton Jenkins, Kyzer Hegwald, Cash Harris

 Courtesy photo

Winning requires sacrifices.

For coach Hayden Herrin, it was running from one baseball diamond in Weatherford to another a couple weeks ago like one of his players.

