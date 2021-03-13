Codynah gets sixth hole-in-one
Fred Codynah celebrated his 59th birthday Thursday by scoring his sixth career hole in one.
This one came at the par-3,175-yard 12th hole at Municipal Golf Course. Codynah used a 6-iron to hit the jackpot.
Witnesses were Paul Miller, Brian Stilwell, Amon Laurenzano, Robert Donovan and Dino Gonzales.
It was Codynah’s third ace at Muny. The first two came at the 17th hole. Others were in Tulsa, Walters and on the island green at the former Felton Dean course southwest of Lawton.