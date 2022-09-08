Cameron goes 3-1
in volleyball tourney
Anjolie Navarrete, Arianna Navarrete, and Paris Patterson were named to the Gorilla Classic All-Tournament team, voted on by the coaches after the tournament this past weekend.
Cameron finished 3-1 over the weekend, defeating New Mexico Highlands, Arkansas-Monticello, and Mary, before falling to the host Pittsburg State in the finale.
Anjolie Navarrete played in 15 of the 16 sets over the weekend, turning in 136 assists, 39 digs, 13 blocks, 10 kills and seven aces.
Arianna Navarrete recorded double-digit kills in each match, for a total of 57 kills. She also added 72 digs, 10 blocks, and nine aces.
Patterson recorded a double-double in all four matches for Cameron. Her best game came against Mary, recording 17 kills and 33 digs. On the weekend, Patterson had 59 kills, 82 digs, eight blocks, and three aces.
The Aggies are headed to Denton, Texas, to face off with Western New Mexico in the LSC Preseason Festival on Thursday at 1 pm.
Southwest Shootout begins today
Sterling will roll out the red carpet beginning today as 22 of the best fast-pitch softball teams from across the state will gather for the Annual Southwest Shootout.
Event director Marty Curry and a large group of volunteers will keep games going on three fields, two in Sterling and then the Elgin High School field.
Games begin at 10 a.m. this morning and stretch until around 10 p.m. tonight, then action begins again Friday morning. The title game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. Saturday.
The field includes Ripley, No. 2 in Class A, Cyril which is No. 3 in Class A, Navajo which is No. 9 in Class A, and Sterling which is ranked No. 7 in Class A.
Opening the tournament at 10 a.m. will be Central High against Marlow JV on the North Field in Sterling, Marlow against Healdton on the South Field in Sterling and Elgin against Oklahoma Christian Academy at Elgin.
Host Sterling enters the fray at 11:20 a.m. against the Central High-Marlow JV winner.
All three Lawton teams are entered with Eisenhower facing Lexington at 12:40 p.m. on the South Field; MacArthur meets Amber-Pocasset at 11:20 a.m. at Elgin and Lawton High battles Hydro-Eakly at 12:40 p.m. on the North Field.
Fletcher faces Rock Creek at 6 p.m. on the North Field; Geronimo meets Lindsay at 6 p.m. on the South Field; and Navajo faces Velma-Alma at 2 p.m. on the South Field.
Cyril which drew a first-round bye enters the action at 7:20 p.m. against the Mangum-Binger winner on the South Field; and Apache faces the Geronimo-Lindsay winner at 7:20 p.m. on the North Field.
Horschel finally named to U.S. team
Billy Horschel finally made a U.S. team as one of six players added Wednesday to a stacked American team that will try to win the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time.
Captain Davis Love III took two other newcomers to team competition with Max Homa, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour last season and Cameron Young, a 25-year-old who nearly won two majors as a rookie.
The other picks went to three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and Kevin Kisner, who thrives in match play and contended at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA Championship.
The Presidents Cup is Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, and these matches would seem to be as lopsided as any since the event began in 1994 to give players from outside Europe a chance to play team competition like the Ryder Cup.