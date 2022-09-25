STERLING—Sterling’s No. 5-ranked fast pitch softball team rolled to a pair of victories over Geronimo Thursday to coast to a district championship and earn a berth in this week’s regional.
Ashlyn Clift had a grand slam to help spark the Tigers to a 13-3 victory in the first game and in the second Ellie Pierce crushed a 3-run homer to help lift Marty Curry’s team to a 13-0 victory.
Clift wound up 3-for-3 in the opener but she had plenty of help as Morgan Curry went 2-for-2, and Kenley Geiger was 2-for-3 with a 2-run homer. Kalleigh Budd pitched the win allowing just two hits.
In the second game Emma Nunley and Curry each went 2-for-2 and drove in two, plus Curry pitched a one-hitter and fanned three to get the pitching win.
The Tigers will take a 27-6 record into a Monday game against Amber-Pocasset and then wait for a possible home site for the regional on Thursday or Friday.
Sterling baseball claims crown
STERLING—Sterling claimed the district fall baseball title Friday but it wasn’t easy, beating Hydro-Eakly on a walkoff hit for a wild 8-7 victory.
The Tigers had advanced to the title game by beating Ninnekah, 21-0, and Navajo, 15-2, on Friday. Navajo beat Hydro-Eakly 8-3 Thursday but Hydro-Eakly came back by beating Ninnekah 15-1 on Thursday and then beating Navajo again on Friday before battling Sterling.
Sterling, which is ranked 12th in Class A with a 22-9 record will learn its regional assignment Monday.