Sterling has busy week
Sterling’s slow pitch softball team had a busy week, going 8-2 and finishing runner-up in a couple of tournaments.
In the Dibble Festival being played in Chickasha, the Tigers routed Hinton, 11-1, then whippe Davis 11-1. After that the Tigers decked Newcastle, 11-4, and Union City, 14-4.
In the Fort Cobb-Broxton Tournament the Tigers had a 12-2 victory over Geronimo and then had to survive over Apache, 15-14, in a wild game. From there the Tigers routed Duke, 10-2, but then ran into Binger-Oney and lost a 12-0 setback.
The Tigers clawed back to beat Lookeba, 12-6, to get a second shot at Binger-Oney but the Bobcats rolled to a 12-0 decision to take the title.
“Binger-Oney has the best bunch I’ve ever played in slow pitch,” Sterling coach Marty Curry said. “They have it all, good hitters, good defense; they are just as good as I’ve ever seen.”
Sterling wins own baseball title
STERLING—Nate Anderson pitched a no-hitter and also ripped a pair of hits to lead Sterling to a 12-0 victory over Fletcher Saturday in the title game of the Sterling Invitational Tournament.
Anderson went the distance on the mound to get the win and the Tigers made sure they had plenty of runs with some clutch hits.
Raydon Register, Jayden Huitt, Mattias Puccio and Diego Frederick all went 2-for-3 at the plate and Tyler Pierce had a two-run single that that ended the game in walk-off fashion.
In the third-place game Arapaho-Butler beat Empire, 9-7, and Granite beat Verden 11-3 to claim the consolation title.
The Tigers are now 8-0 on the young season and will head to Ripley Thursday for a three-day tournament.