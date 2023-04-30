NORMAN — John Spikerman homered twice and made a spectacular catch in center field, and Sebastian Orduno and Easton Carmichael also homered to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to an 11-6 win over Kansas on Alumni Day Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

The Sooners (23-20, 8-9 Big 12) and Jayhawks (21-22, 6-11 Big 12) will play a rubber game at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you