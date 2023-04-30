NORMAN — John Spikerman homered twice and made a spectacular catch in center field, and Sebastian Orduno and Easton Carmichael also homered to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to an 11-6 win over Kansas on Alumni Day Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
The Sooners (23-20, 8-9 Big 12) and Jayhawks (21-22, 6-11 Big 12) will play a rubber game at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Spikerman notched his first career multi-homer game and registered a career-high five RBIs, blasting a three-run home run in the third inning and a two-run frozen rope in the seventh. Orduno’s two-run homer in the second inning was his first as a Sooner, and Carmichael added a pinch-hit solo shot in the eighth.
Oklahoma, which honored its former players Saturday as part of the program’s 125th anniversary season celebration, jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings. Alumnus Darby Carmichael threw the ceremonial first pitch to freshman son Easton before the game, while fifth-year senior Braden Carmichael (4-0) earned the victory on the mound.
Kansas cut OU’s lead to 7-5 in the fourth inning, but the Sooners pulled away again with three runs in the seventh. Each team added a run in the eighth inning.
“I thought Braden was outstanding,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “He kind of got out rhythm in that inning and we lost the momentum of the game. That’s kind of been our season, where we lose the momentum and don’t give up one or two runs, we give up a five spot. Last week it didn’t happen as much. We have to keep fighting through that and hopefully it’ll change course.
Braden Carmichael started the game with a strikeout and punched out a season-high six over 5.1 innings in the contest. Will Carsten entered with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth inning and got out of it with only a sacrifice fly on the board. He struck out three over 2.0 innings and ended the game with a called third strike to earn his first save of the year. KU starter Sam Ireland (4-6) took the loss.
Catcher Diego Muniz put the Sooners on the board in the second inning with a line drive single into right center field. The designated hitter Orduno followed with a no-doubt home run to right field to make it 3-0. With runners on first and second in the third, left fielder Kendall Pettis singled home right fielder Bryce Madron, and Spikerman followed with his second home run of the season to extend the lead to 7-0.
Kansas scored five runs in the fourth inning on a bases-loaded two-run single by center fielder Mike Koszewski and a three-run home run by left fielder Chase Jans. Jans added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
With two runners on base and a 7-5 OU lead in the top of the sixth, Spikerman raced all the way across the vast Mitchell Park center field from his pre-pitch position shaded toward right center to make a diving catch near the 410’ sign in deep left center and end the inning.
“That was a big catch for us at the time, for sure,” Johnson said. “He’s an explosive player, we know that.”