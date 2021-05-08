STILLWATER — The No. 1 Oklahoma softball team evened the Bedlam Series in an instant classic, beating No. 7/9 Oklahoma State, 6-4, in game two Saturday afternoon.
This came just hours after the Cowgirls upset the Sooners in the series opener, 6-4. It was OU’s first loss in conference play since April 23, 2017, to Baylor, ending a 57-game conference winning streak. The loss marked Oklahoma State’s first win over OU since April 27, 2011, and the Cowgirl victory is head coach Kenny Gajewski’s first win over OU (previously 0-14).
Freshman Jayda Coleman was instrumental in the OU (41-2, 15-1) win on Saturday, making plays in the outfield and at the plate for the Sooners. Coleman finished with five putouts in center field, making a handful of diving catches to rob Oklahoma State of baserunners. She finished 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI and one walk drawn.
Redshirt senior Shannon Saile shut down OSU’s offense a day after the Cowgirls (40-7, 15-2) hit four home runs. Saile pitched 6.0 innings, surrendering four hits and three runs, just one being earned, to go with six strikeouts and four walks.
Freshman Nicole May collected the first save of her career, entering with two on base in the seventh inning and leaving them stranded with a pair of flyouts and a strikeout to end the game.
Oklahoma got on the scoreboard first in the third inning with a Coleman RBI single to bring in senior Jana Johns, who got aboard via walk. The next at-bat, senior Jocelyn Alo laced an RBI double to right center to plate redshirt senior Nicole Mendes after Mendes reached on a fielder’s choice.
Senior captain Lynnsie Elam brought in a pair in the top of the fifth on a single to center field before Oklahoma State got its first run of the game via error in the bottom of the inning. OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi brought in the Cowgirls second run of the game on a sac-fly in the frame to make it 4-2, OU, heading to the sixth.
Mendes launched a solo shot in the sixth inning that bounced off the scoreboard for her sixth home run of the season.
Oklahoma put another one across in the seventh on an RBI double from junior pinch-hitter Grace Green, plating Elam. Green was tagged out at third to end the frame after trying to stretch the hit to a triple.
In the bottom of the seventh, OSU attempted to stage a walk-off following a solo home run from Karli Petty, a hit by pitch and pair of walks. May entered and surrendered a walk and sac-fly RBI but collected the final two outs of the game via flyout and strikeout to close the game.
Along with Coleman’s 2-for-3 showing, Alo and Elam helped pace OU at the plate. Each finished 2-for-4 with Elam batting in a pair and Alo bringing in one.
OU outhit its in-state foe in the contest by a count of 12 to 4. Nine Sooners collected a hit in the game with four (Coleman, Alo, Elam, Green) collecting RBIs.