NORMAN — No. 1 seed Oklahoma advanced to Sunday’s NCAA Norman Regional final with a 3-2 win over Texas A&M on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.
The game was highlighted by a leadoff home run from sophomore Jayda Coleman in the first inning and a complete-game, three-hit performance from redshirt senior Hope Trautwein. With the win, Oklahoma (51-2, 17-1 Big 12) moves to one win away from its 12th straight and 15th overall NCAA Super Regional appearance.
Coleman led off the game with her seventh home run of the season and first since April 14. The Sooners added another run in the first via an RBI double from senior Grace Lyons.
After a pair of quiet innings and solid pitching from Trautwein and A&M’s Makinzy Herzog, the Sooners tacked on another run in the fourth via a Coleman double down the right line. The Sooner speedster was ruled out at third after trying to stretch the hit to a triple, but brought in junior Rylie Boone on the hit.
The Aggies battled back in the sixth with a two-run home run from Haley Lee. It was the first homer surrendered by Trautwein since Feb. 25 vs. Long Beach State and just the second allowed this season.
Trautwein responded by retiring the side in the seventh to move to 17-1 on the season. The righty finished with a line of 7.0 innings pitched, two runs on three hits, zero walks and a pair of strikeouts
Five Sooners registered a hit in the contest, with Coleman (2 RBI) and Lyons (1 RBI) combining to bring in OU’s three runs. Coleman and classmate Tiare Jennings finished 2-for-3 at the plate, while super senior Jocelyn Alo went 1-for-1 and drew two walks.
Oklahoma advances to the regional final with the opponent to be determined after Saturday’s elimination games between Minnesota, Prairie View A&M and Texas A&M. First pitch in the final is set for 1 p.m. CT at Marita Hynes Field and can be seen via one of ESPN’s family of networks, with official designation to be announced. Additionally, the game can be heard via 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma and nationwide on The Varsity app.
Day pitches OSU to 7-4 win
STILLWATER – A complete game from Morgan Day and three-for-three showing at the plate from Hayley Busby led the Oklahoma State softball team to a 7-4 victory over No. 25/25 Nebraska on Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium.
With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 43-12 on the season and advanced to the Stillwater Regional championship.
Day recorded the win, improving to 12-4, while pitching seven innings and allowing four runs on five hits.
Five stolen bases for OSU were enough to tie the season high. Four Cowgirls logged multi-hit games, Busby leading the way with three; Miranda Elish, Karli Petty and Sydney Pennington each recorded two. The Pokes also hit a season-high five doubles as a team.
The first score of the game came in the bottom of the second, when Busby doubled down the right field line allowing Petty to score from first.
A two-run fourth inning for Nebraska sparked a rally from the Cowgirls. With runners on first and second, Kiley Naomi hit a ground ball to Nebraska shortstop Billie Andrews, forcing a bad throw to third base. The throw got away from Sydney Gray at third, allowing Busby to scramble home for the score.
Chelsea Alexander followed, extending her hit streak to six with a two-RBI single up the middle, giving the Cowgirls a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Katelynn Carwile hit her 13th double of the season to center, bringing Alexander home. Carwile is now tied-17th for most doubles in a single season in school history.
In the fifth inning, Busby singled in Pennington for her third hit and second RBI of the game.
Pennington and Elish strung together back-to-back doubles in the sixth; Avery Hobson scored the seventh and final OSU run.
Next up, the Pokes play in the Stillwater Regional championship tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT at Cowgirl Stadium. North Texas and Fordham were scheduled to battle in an elimination game and the winner of that game was then to face Nebraska in another elimination game last night. The winner of that game will then have to turn around and face the Cowgirls for the title, with OSU needing just one win while the survivor from the loser’s bracket would have to win two straight over the Cowgirls.