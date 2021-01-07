Soldiers from the 1st “Steel Warrior” Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, each received their combat patch from the 75th Field Artillery “Diamond” Brigade command team in late December while deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
The Army combat patch, officially known as “shoulder sleeve insignia – former wartime service” (SSI-FWTS), recognizes soldiers’ participation in combat operations.
The Army has specific guidelines on when and how to wear the combat patch, and these guidelines have been revised to reflect the fact that soldiers deploy now at smaller echelon levels.
Col. Ryan McCormack, the commander of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Black, the brigade’s senior enlisted advisor, took the time prior to the ceremony to speak on the importance of these Steel Warriors receiving their first combat patch as Diamond Brigade soldiers.
With a long and proud lineage and history, the Diamond Brigade has served our nation in nearly every war and conflict for almost a century, their brigade commander informed the soldiers assembled before him.
To deter any and all adversaries in the region, McCormack continued, this day’s Steel Warriors who received their combat patches will continue to provide lethal fire support – as did those soldiers before them, those who served under enemy fire and earned their own combat patches.
“As you continue on in your Army career, you will forever be tied to the world’s largest and most lethal field artillery brigade, the Diamond Brigade,” said Black.
“When you are seen with this patch, you are seen as ambassadors for the brigade,” Black informed his charges. “Your actions will leave with those who witness them the standards and values of the Diamond Brigade. Remember to always be professional and to uphold the Army values wherever you go.”
Editor’s note: 75th Field Artillery Brigade’s Public Affairs Noncommissioned-officer-in-charge Sgt. Dustin Biven is deployed with the brigade, somewhere in the Middle East.