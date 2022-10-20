Soldier shares Sill ghost experiences

Academic Heights is a historic neighborhood on Fort Sill. Lt. Col. Seth Hall shares some ghostly experiences that took place there.

 Marie Pihulic/Fort Sill

I’ll start off by saying that I’ve always skeptical of ghosts and ghost stories, and I still am. But, I’ll admit there are far more things in this world that I cannot explain than things I can. I put the following events into the latter category.

Both of these accounts are 100 percent true, to the best of my recollection (they happened some 18 years ago), and not embellished in any way. Both happenings occurred on Fort Sill, Okla. when I was a young lieutenant living in Academic Heights.