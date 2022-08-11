Soldier puts people first, saves life of battle buddy

Capt. Phillip Herold, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 75th Field Artillery Brigade commander, left, presents the Army Commendation Medal to Pfc. Jason Hernandez July 28, for his actions on the night of July 25 when he saved a teammates life.

 U.S. Army photo by Capt. Joshua Huiss

Something as simple as checking on a teammate could save their life and this is what happened July 25, 2022, when a soldier with the 75th Field Artillery Brigade put people first.

“Finding him like that, I just did what anyone would do and took care of my best friend,” said Pfc. Jason Hernandez a fire control specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 75th Field Artillery Brigade. “I was pretty scared, but I believe in putting people first, so that’s what I did.”