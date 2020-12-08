They often say that if your feet are warm, you stay warm.
It’s a notion that the warm hearts of members of the Mistletoe Lodge No. 31 & Knights of Pythagoras, in conjunction with the Third Masonic District, kept in mind with this year’s holiday giving effort.
On Saturday, the culmination of a sock drive arrived as more than 2,500 pairs of socks were given out to C. Carter Crane Shelter, Marie Detty Youth & Family Services, the Salvation Army Homeless Shelter and the VA Veterans Center to help many in need avoid cold feet for Christmas.
“We know a lot of homeless people, they go through socks a lot,” said Timothy Bowles, Knights of Pythagoras Second Committee Person. “It’s important for them to not have wet feet, that creates sores that blister and make it almost impossible for many to walk.”
Bowles said the unified effort between the two organizations, in conjunction with the Third Masonic District, was a community effort to show love and care to those who could use it most the Christmas season.
From in front of the Mistletoe Lodge No. 31, 1607 SW Pennsylvania, volunteers were ready for representatives from the four designated recipient organizations to arrive and collect those many socks.
Teresa Bland, Past Matron of the Lodge, said it’s one of the many efforts these service organizations seek to make a difference in the community.
“Especially this time of year,” she said. “It’s essential to take care of the community. This year, it’s vital.”
As she looked at the many socks to give, Bland said that “it’s just a great day to have a great day.” It’s one of the things that makes the Masonic family, as a whole, to make everyone happy, even if they’re under hard circumstances.
Some of the volunteers have been past recipients of efforts like this, Bland said. Once you receive, you want to give back. And that, she said, is the spirit of the season in a nutshell.
“You have to give back,” she said. “We don’t even know how fortunate we are.”