Singer joins Army to carry on family tradition

Spc. Brittany Simmons, vocalist, 77th Army Band, sings a Christmas song at the free Christmas concert Dec. 9, 2022, at Lawton’s McMahon Auditorium.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

Spc. Britney Simmons always knew she wanted to perform and was living her dream as a singer/dancer in a production show aboard a cruise ship when COVID hit in the Spring of 2020.

“We have a family friend who was a band liaison in 2019-2020 when the idea first came up. He knew I was frustrated with the instability of civilian work on and off cruise ships and mentioned to my mother that I should join the Army Band,” said Simmons, vocalist for the 77th Army Band. “It was a surprise to me that the Army Band had singers, but I submitted an audition packet not really thinking anything would come of it. As I progressed through the audition process, I realized this was something I really wanted.”