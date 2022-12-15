Sill soldiers vie for Expert Infantryman Badge

Col. Michael Stewart, commander, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, pins the Expert Soldier Badge on 2nd Lt. Julia Qiao,1st Battalion, 30th Field Artillery, for being one of only four who scored perfectly on the five days of rigorous testing for the Expert Infantryman Badge/Expert Soldier Badging ceremony Dec. 9 at Vessey Hall.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

Twenty-four soldiers were celebrated by a large crowd at Vessey Hall Dec. 9, for earning the Expert Infantryman Badge and the Expert Soldier Badging Ceremony.

At the beginning of the testing, there were 99 soldiers training trying to earn the coveted badge.