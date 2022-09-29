Sill shows appreciation for military retirees

Retirees browse the booths at the 4th annual Retiree Appreciation Days open house.

 Justin Bruffett/Fort Sill

The 44th Annual Retiree Appreciation Days at Fort Sill, held on Sept. 15-16 2022 featured guests from across the world as well as those locally looking for information about life on the retired side.

Retiree Council member retired Army Lt. Col. George Shell and retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. J.B. Shoopman ensured that all comers had a good time and were able to find any service or vendor they were looking for, while also keeping the donuts stocked and the coffee pots filled with Shoopman’s formidable coffee.