Sill shows appreciation for military retirees

The 44th Annual Retiree Appreciation Days at Fort Sill, held on Sept. 15-16 2022 featured guests from across the world as well as those locally looking for information about life on the retired side.
Retiree Council member retired Army Lt. Col. George Shell and retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. J.B. Shoopman ensured that all comers had a good time and were able to find any service or vendor they were looking for, while also keeping the donuts stocked and the coffee pots filled with Shoopman’s formidable coffee.
According to Shell, the Fort Sill retiree council hosts the largest annual retiree event in the country.
While Department of the Army regulations require each installation to hold a retiree open house event every year, Shell said Fort Sill goes above and beyond.
“You’ll get folks that come in to this that will plan their vacation around it — from between 6 to 8 different states,” said Shell.
He underestimated the reach of this year’s event as one retiree traveled from Germany.
RAD events
The two-day event organized and sponsored by the Fort Sill Retiree Council is split into three main events. The open house on Day One was held at Rinehart Fitness Center. A luncheon at the Patriot Club on Day Two featured guest speaker retired Sergeant Major of the Army Jack Tilley and was followed by a post-wide retirement ceremony at the Frontier Chapel.
The first day of the 44th Annual RAD Open House showcased more than 60 vendor booths offering services and information to retirees and those nearing retirement.
According to Fort Sill’s Chief Retirement Services Officer, Gregory Davis, while this event is especially for retirees, it is an important tool for Soldiers who are nearing retirement as well. For those getting ready to retire it shows them all the various benefits and services available to them.
Spc. Chase Nelson, a young Soldier, attended the event to talk to the participants and get their views on being a retiree and how well the Army takes care of its own when they retire.
Of the vendors and services on-site, many of them were giving away everything from blankets to pill boxes to stress-relieving balls. The Fort Sill Dental Health Activity was set up with two booths giving out toothbrushes and free dental wellness exams. Patrons were able to receive dietary advice, assistance with tobacco cessation, legal assistance, help with filing Veterans Affairs claims, and even getting new I.D. cards.
In addition to services, there were many special interest groups including the VFW, Vietnam Veterans, Buffalo Soldiers, and even Veterans who operated the Pershing Missile system had a booth. Visitors got a chance to talk to retirees who have ‘been there and done that.’
Shell said the ability to provide these multi-day appreciation events is primarily supported by the fundraising efforts of the Fort Sill Retiree Council. One event in particular that generates funding is the golf tournament held annually in June. The Council also provides funding for the shadow box flag housings presented to retirees.
While the open house portion of the event failed to see the 600-to-800-person attendance of pre-COVID years, they did according to Davis, see a very good turnout of 373 people. He believes COVID is still playing an active role in the decision-making process of whether or not to attend public events.
“Some people may be still fearful of it when coming to these things,” said Davis.
Retired SMA
Friday kicked off with the Retiree Appreciation Luncheon which featured live xylophone music played by Staff Sgt. Walton of Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band. Beginning with the standard introductions and an invocation followed by the National Anthem performed by retired Army Master Sgt. Robert Burns. Lunch was then served and the event culminated with retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Jack Tilley.
Tilley started by giving the audience a few laughs then went on to talk about his childhood and how the “Army is my family and will be my family till the day I die.” He continued saying, “I spent nine months in reform school. I got out of reform school. I got home and my mother and father had gotten divorced. I lived in a laundry room for two-and-a-half years.” “… I never stopped believing. You see, I do believe in life. I do believe in God. I believe God put us all on this earth to do something, to make a difference, not to just sit there and look around. Not to complain; to hug each other, to love each other, to make it all better for everybody.”
Tilley who was stationed at the Pentagon on Sept. 11 2001, recounted his actions and attempts to help those 184 people who lost their lives friends, coworkers and fellow Soldiers. He said the events of that day changed his life and his perception of what is most important.
Following Tilley’s impassioned speech, the Retiree Council recognized several members of the group with appreciation for their hard work and for traveling so far to the event.
Retiree Appreciation Days ended with a chance to welcome the newest members to their club at the Post-Wide Retirement Ceremony for both military and civilians held at the Cache Creek Chapel.
For retiree information, contact the Fort Sill Retirement Services Office at (580) 442-6131/4251.