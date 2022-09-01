Sill’s own STEM Center engages young minds for future greatness

Working robots built by children in the Fort Sill STEM Center’s Technology Lab.

 Justin T Brufett

In a nondescript building within the boundary of Fort Sill, robots and computers are being constructed by children. This is not, however, a classified research facility, it is the Child and Youth Services STEM Center.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The STEM center on Fort Sill is for children ages 11 to 18 and is designed to provide young learners with hands-on experience in these fields. The goal is to generate interest, so they can grasp possibilities and have a better idea of where they want to go with their education at an early age.

