Sill’s own STEM Center engages young minds for future greatness

In a nondescript building within the boundary of Fort Sill, robots and computers are being constructed by children. This is not, however, a classified research facility, it is the Child and Youth Services STEM Center.
STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The STEM center on Fort Sill is for children ages 11 to 18 and is designed to provide young learners with hands-on experience in these fields. The goal is to generate interest, so they can grasp possibilities and have a better idea of where they want to go with their education at an early age.
STEM experience
Welcome to Building 1010 on Fort Sill Blvd., the Youth Center, operated by Child and Youth Services under the direction of Miranda Daniel. As you walk through the door you will be greeted at the front desk where all visitors and participants are required to sign in.
The first door on the right is where the magic starts; this is the Technology Lab. Inside you will find a multitude of computers including two that were built in-house by the kids. They also have Wacom interactive tablets, which have many graphic design uses and interface options.
There is a robotics work center stocked with gears, servos, wheels and many other parts. Next, as you walk around the room you will see not one, but two 3D printers. They also have a full console gaming suite with the latest from Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. Of course, you need a place to sit while using all these great tools and they have this covered with the latest ergonomic gaming chairs.
This is far from all that the Youth Center on Fort Sill has to offer, they also serve after-school snacks, have a fully stocked arts and crafts center and several lounge areas for children of different age groups to hang out and relax. There is a designated homework area where computers, printers and study books are available.
Kids have the opportunity to play billiards, table tennis and foosball, along with countless board games and puzzles. There are also a variety of active clubs including, Passport to Manhood, Smart Girls, Career Launch, Health and Wellness and Cooking, to name a few.
For those that want a little more exercise, there is a weight room, cardio equipment, and a functional fitness program which is staffed by a personal trainer to ensure safety.
Walk through the doors to the gymnasium and you will find the usual assortment of basketball hoops, dodgeball and volleyball equipment. However, what is unusual is the 15-foot rock climbing wall.
Safety professionals monitor the climbing wall which accommodates up to three climbers at a time. They also provide instruction and ensure harnesses are properly fitted before any climbing is allowed.
How much does it cost for the kids to have access to all of these great activities? The short answer is nothing, although, there are some paid offsite activities such as a development camp. There are, however, no fees for any of the onsite activities.
These services are available to children whose parents or guardians have an official affiliation with Fort Sill. This includes active and retired service members, Department of Defense civilians, and contractors working on post. If you need more information or a registration packet, stop by Building 1010 on Fort Sill Blvd., or give them a call at (580) 442-6745.