Native Americans and Buffalo Soldiers are integral to Fort Sill’s long and fascinating history. A “Legacy of the Warrior” luncheon was held March 9 at Fort Sill to honor the Buffalo Soldiers and highlight the ongoing warrior heritage among Native Americans.

Veterans and active-duty Native American service members were honored for their sacrifices and service. Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney, who spoke during the luncheon, told everyone about her experience.