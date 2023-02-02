Sill holds town hall for displaced families

Residents who were affected by Winter Storm Elliott receive updates on their respective homes during a Displaced Family Town Hall Jan. 26.

 Julia Sibilla/Fort Sill

Winter Storm Elliott rolled into Southwest Oklahoma Dec. 22 and forced several families out of their Fort Sill homes. Corvias and Fort Sill Housing quickly moved the 13 families, so they had a place to temporarily call home for the holidays. And the Garrison Command Team engaged all families directly during a Displaced Family Town Hall Jan. 26.

“We wanted to ensure all families impacted by the winter storm had an opportunity to tell us their concerns and vent some frustrations,” said Col. Jim Peay, Fort Sill Garrison commander. “That allowed us to apologize for any disruption to their lives, but also thank them for being so understanding.”

