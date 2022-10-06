Sill fields new soldier tracking system

An Advanced Individual Training Soldier on the Land Navigation Course shows that the Soldier Worn Device (SWD) fits neatly in the arm pocket of his OCP uniform.

 Justin Bruffett/Fort Sill

Fort Sill is equipping soldiers with a new system that allows for real-time location tracking in the field.

“Preventing injuries from becoming casualties is the primary purpose of the [Soldier Monitoring System Version 2],” said Lt. Col. John Weissenborn a product manager from the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI).