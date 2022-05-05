Sill dedicates bridge to soldier killed in Vietnam

FORT SILL — Fort Sill honored a soldier who died in Vietnam with a bridge dedication ceremony on April 22 in the Hall of Remembrance. Fort Sill leaders and Oklahoma State Senator John Montgomery spoke on the memory and service of Master Sgt. Michael Werdehoff, whose helicopter was shot down April 19, 1968.
Werdehoff’s death occurred during a supply mission in South Vietnam. Werdehoff was a flight engineer aboard a CH-54 alongside Arthur Lord aircraft commander, Charles Millard pilot, Arthur J. Lord co-pilot, and Philip Shafer crew chief. The aircraft was approaching the landing zone when enemy fire struck, killing all crew aboard. Due to the location of the enemy, search and rescue efforts were not able to approach the wreckage.
BRIDGE DEDICATION
The ceremony included Werdehoff’s widow, Elfriede, and their daughter Carol Maersch, as well as members of the Fort Sill community. Keith Powers, Survivor Outreach Services Program Manager, began the ceremony by sharing Mrs.Werdehoff’s stories about her late husband.
“I’ll never forget what she said when she introduced herself,” said Powers. “She said ‘I’m a Gold Star family member, but I want to introduce you to my husband,’ and she held a photo up and said ‘this is my handsome young man. Isn’t he so handsome?’”
Powers said he could see the love she had for her husband.
Powers also shared a story about how Carol Maersch used to hug every soldier at the airport when she was a child because they reminded her of her father. He noted the importance of the date of the bridge dedication ceremony — the anniversary of when Mrs. Werdehoff was notified that her husband’s helicopter went down.
“This is a day where we get to honor a hero for his sacrifice that he made for this country. We can’t repay the debt that he made for this country, so thank you [Elfriede and Carrol] for your sacrifice that you made.”
Col. Michael J. Kimball, Fires Center of Excellence Chief of Staff, spoke of the importance of honoring fallen soldiers, especially those who have been overlooked from the Vietnam War.
“Our nation is very good about honoring and remembering our veterans, and this ceremony is one more great example of doing just that. However rarely do we ever discuss what it really meant to serve in the Vietnam War. Rarely do we discuss who these brave men were, the circumstances around their service, and what it meant for a young man to ship off and fight in that war,” said Kimball.
Kimball said Werdehoff was part of a generation that knew the risks of war from growing up in the time of World War II.
“Michael and his generation proudly left their lives behind, put on a uniform, and departed for a hostile land in Southeast Asia. They loved their country, and loved the flag it represented, and left to do their part just like their fathers had.”
Before the unveiling of the sign, Oklahoma State Senator John Montgomery spoke of the importance of designating a bridge in the name of Werdehoff. Montgomery explained why he chose a bridge rather than a highway for the dedication.
“A bridge symbolizes that at some future point we will be reunited with the person who has passed.” Montgomery added that this ceremony was special to him due to both of his grand fathers having served in the Vietnam War. He said he wanted to give back to a Gold Star family with a small token of appreciation.
The ceremony concluded with Elfriede placing Werdehoff’s photo in the Hall of Remembrance and unveiling the sign that will be placed on the bridge at Highway 49, at the Medicine Park exit.