Trinity Huggett, 21 years old, came to Fort Sill for Basic Combat Training (BCT) a week before her brother, Tyler Huggett, 19 years old. Knowing this would have resulted in the family coming to Fort Sill two weeks in a row, 434th Field Artillery Brigade leadership decided to expedite in-processing for Tyler making it possible for them to graduate together with Delta Battery 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery.

If you think sibling rivalry was a thing among them while BCT, you are correct.

